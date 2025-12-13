Phở Day Festival brings regional flavours to HCM City

HCM CITY — Nearly 30 leading phở brands from across Việt Nam and overseas Vietnamese communities are gathering in central HCM City, turning the former Tax Trade Centre area on Nguyễn Huệ pedestrian street into a lively phở space on December 13 and 14.

The event marks the opening of the Phở Day Festival 2025, held under the theme “Elevating Vietnamese rice, spreading to the five continents”, and has attracted large numbers of residents, visitors and culinary professionals.

In addition to tasting different varieties of phở, visitors can watch on-site demonstrations of rice noodle making, broth preparation and final assembly, highlighting the craftsmanship behind the dish widely regarded as a symbol of Vietnamese cuisine.

At the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thị Thắng said phở is not only a traditional food but also a cultural product with global reach, contributing to the promotion of Việt Nam’s image and creating trade opportunities for sectors such as rice, spices and processed foods.

Looking back on the nine-year journey of Phở Day, observed annually on December 12, Trần Xuân Toàn, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Tuổi Trẻ newspaper and head of the organising committee, said the dish’s vitality is reflected in its growing presence at home and abroad. He noted that celebrations are taking place not only in HCM City and Hà Nội but also in countries including France, Poland, Australia and Japan.

After nearly a decade, Phở Day has become an annual cultural and culinary event, positioning phở as both a national dish and a bridge connecting Việt Nam with the world. —VNS