Mai Vàng Awards nominations for 2025 announced

HCM CITY — The private IDECAF, one of HCM City’s top drama troupes, is leading the nominations for the 2025 Mai Vàng (Golden Ochna) Awards.

The awards, first presented by the Người Lao Động (Labourer) newspaper in 1991, aim to honour artists and organisations who have made significant contributions to the nation's cultural and artistic activities in 2025. It consists of 16 categories in the fields of theatrical art, music, movies and TV programme.

IDECAF’s Dưới Bóng Giai Nhân (The Beauty and the Hero) gets a nomination for Favourite Theatrical Production. The play is based on the 18th-century Vietnamese epic poem called Truyện Kiều (The Tale of Kiều), written by the great poet Nguyễn Du (1766-1820).

The play, written and directed by Quang Thảo, recounts the life and trials of Thúy Kiều, a talented, newly betrothed young woman who is forced to sell herself into a loveless marriage in exchange for her father’s and younger brother’s freedom from prison.

Established actress Hồng Ánh and actor Đình Toàn, who play leading roles in the drama, are nominated for Favourite Theatrical Actress and Actor.

The nominations for theatrical works also name Đảo Hoa Hậu (Island of Pageant) staged by the Youth Theatre, Hồ Nguyệt Cô Hóa Cáo (Fox-Fairy Turns into Fox) by the cải lương (reformed opera) troupe Thiên Long, Nguyễn Văn Cừ Tuổi Trẻ Chí Lớn (Young Hero Nguyễn Văn Cừ) by the Military Chèo Theatre, and Nơi Kết Thúc Bắt Đầu (The End and the Beginning) by the Thiên Đăng Drama Stage.

For music categories, singer and songwriter Phương Mỹ Chi is nominated as Favourite Songstress along with other artists Hòa Minzy, Trang Pháp, Bùi Lan Hương, and Tóc Tiên.

The 22-year-old Chi has had a great year so far. She finished third in the Sing! Asia 2025, a Chinese sensational music show featuring a large lineup of artists from various countries.

Her collaboration with producer team DTAP for the music video Made in Vietnam is also nominated for Favourite Music Video.

The nominations for Favourite Singer are Tùng Dương, Đức Phúc, Bùi Công Nam, (S)TRONG Trọng Hiếu, Soobin and S.T Sơn Thạch.

In the movie category, Mưa Đỏ (Red Rain), a war epic inspired by the 81-day battle to defend the Quảng Trị Ancient Citadel in 1972, produced by the People’s Army Cinema, is among the nominations for Favourite Movie. It also earned nominations for Favourite Actor and Actress.

The movie, directed by Meritorious Artist Đặng Thái Huyền and scripted by veteran novelist Chu Lai, just won the Golden Lotus Award for Best Feature Film at the 24th Việt Nam Film Festival in HCM City last month.

The nominations for movies include Địa Đạo - Mặt Trời Trong Bóng Tối (Tunnel: Sun in the Dark) directed by Bùi Thạc Chuyên, Tử Chiến Trên Không (Hijacked) by Hàm Trần, Thám Tử Kiên – Kỳ Án Không Đầu (Detective Kiên – The Headless Horror) by Victor Vũ, and Nhà Gia Tiên (The Ancestral Home) by Huỳnh Lập.

Readers can vote for the winners on the awards’ website maivang.nld.com.vn until January 22.

The awards ceremony is expected to take place on January 29 in HCM City. — VNS