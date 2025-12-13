EU-Việt Nam design awards highlight sustainability, innovation

HÀ NỘI — The EU-Vietnam Sustainable Design Awards 2025 (EVSDA) celebrated the most outstanding design projects at a ceremony hosted by the European Delegation to Việt Nam at the historic Văn Miếu–Quốc Tử Giám (Temple of Literature) in Hà Nội on Friday evening.

With EVSDA marking the first award edition, the event underscores the EU's commitment to supporting Việt Nam's green transition and sustainable development, within the framework of the Global Gateway strategy and the "Plug in to Evolution" campaign.

The EVSDA aims to honour outstanding Vietnamese designers who harness creativity to promote green living, sustainable consumption, and harmony with the environment.

Through rigorous professional evaluation, active public engagement, and international collaboration, EVSDA 2025 underscores creativity as a vital force driving Việt Nam’s sustainable development.

A total of 20 projects, developed by groups of creators, architects and designers, many of them young talents, were honoured across four categories: Architecture, Product Design, Communication Design, and Innovation.

The winning projects exemplify how creativity can foster environmental responsibility, adaptability, and the creation of long-term sustainable value.

The Grand Prize was awarded to four outstanding projects across the four categories: Earthenware house by NAQI & Partners (Architecture); TẠM by Trang Nguyễn (Product Design); Voice Gems: 1000 year archive by Trung Bao & Harry Yeff (Communication Dessign); and A project developing green interlocking compressed stabilised earth bricks (CSEB) for constructing eco-friendly houses using local materials and labours, contributing to net zero emissions commitment of Vietnam by Nguyễn Văn Tuấn, Nguyễn Trung Hiếu, Nguyễn Quốc Định, Nguyễn Duy Thanh, Dirk Schwede, TH Lubeck, and Nathalie Fagel (Innovation).

These winning projects were also honoured with the Outstanding Awards, alongside nine other projects, three in each category.

In addition to the Grand Prize and Outstanding Awards, EVSDA 2025 also presented the Audience Choice Award and the Emerging Designer Award, recognising exceptional achievements across the competition.

Speaking at the awarding ceremony on Friday, EU Ambassador to Việt Nam Julien Guerrier said through the Global Gateway strategy, the EU is firmly committed to supporting Việt Nam's green transition, not only in energy, infrastructure, and policy, but also in culture and creativity.

"Sustainable development is not merely a technological challenge; it is a societal transformation. It requires us to rethink habits, reimagine spaces, redesign products, and reshape lifestyles," he said.

Gurrier said this year's entries showed that sustainable development is no longer an add-on, but is becoming a core mindset, a foundation, and a shared value.

According to the event’s organising board, representatives from the four winning author groups will be awarded a week-long stay in various European countries, supported by the embassies of the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Italy.

Building on the successful launch of the EVSDA in May 2025—a testament to the EU’s strong commitment to supporting the country’s transition toward sustainability—this year’s award theme was inspired by natural elements highlighted in the EU’s strategic communication campaign: wind, symbolising creativity and originality; water, reflecting adaptability and practical application; and the sun, representing sustainability and long-term value.

Beyond recognition, the awards serve as a cultural bridge between Europe and Việt Nam, spotlighting ideas and creative communities that contribute to shaping a more sustainable future for the country.

At the event, an exhibition showcased the finalist projects across four categories, celebrating the aesthetic excellence of the designs while highlighting their potential to inspire meaningful social change. VNS