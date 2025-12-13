Phú Thọ launches folk art singing workshop to preserve and promote cultural heritage

PHÚ THỌ — A workshop on xoan folk singing is held at Hòa Phong Cinema by Phú Thọ Provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism from December 8-13, with the aim to promote the values of the cultural heritage.

Participants of the workshop are 45 officials, artists, and actors from the Lạc Hồng Theatre, the Cultural Information and Cinema Centre, the Phú Thọ Provincial Museum, the Tourism Promotion Information Centre, and the Phú Thọ Provincial Library.

They receive direct instruction from senior artisan Nguyễn Thị Lịch, a master of the An Thái Xoan troupe, along with outstanding artisans from the traditional xoan troupes and experienced specialists from the Cultural Information and Cinema Centre and the Phú Thọ Provincial Museum.

Participants are introduced to the history and cultural value of xoan singing, as well as skills in singing, dancing, and drumming. They also practise traditional songs and learn methods to blend traditional practices with modern promotional and media strategies, as well as skills for creating artistic products for tourism, festivals, and cultural exchange activities.

According to the organisers, the activities of the workshop enable learners to enhance their skills and deepen their understanding of the heritage, positioning themselves as key figures in performance activities, presentations, and promotional efforts for xoan singing.

It also serves as an opportunity for artisans, instructors, and participants to interact and exchange experiences, fostering a connection between the younger generation and the heritage, while creating a sustainable teaching environment within the community.

After joining the training workshop, participants will present their results through performances of xoan songs and will receive certificates of participation in the training.

A training workshop on xoan singing - the Intangible Cultural Heritage recognised by UNESCO – has been regularly opened by Phú Thọ Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism in the past ten years.

The province views this folk art as a strategic tourism product with special appeal for international travellers, integrating it with various tourism offerings such as guided tours and workshops. By showcasing xoan singing alongside other cultural experiences, the province enhances its overall tourism portfolio, ensuring visitors enjoy a comprehensive and engaging encounter with the region's rich heritage.

As a performing art, xoan singing of Phú Thọ Province includes singing, dancing, drumming and clapper beating. It is closely linked to the worship of the Hùng Kings, a belief rooted in the ancestor worship practice of the Việt people.

It was recognised as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity by UNESCO in 2017. — VNS