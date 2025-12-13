Festival showcases essences of Hà Nội's cuisine and crafts

HÀ NỘI — Tây Hồ Creative Cultural Space on Trịnh Công Sơn Walking Street in Hà Nội has been transformed into an exhibition space showcasing the essences of Hà Nội’s traditional craft and cuisine.

Hà Nội’s first Craft Village and Craft Street Festival, which runs until Sunday (December 14), is an important promotional activity aimed at honouring the exquisite values of Hà Nội’s craft villages and streets as well as its distinctive culinary tourism products, said Deputy Director of the Hà Nội Department of Tourism, Nguyễn Trần Quang, at the opening ceremony.

“The event also serves as a bridge between management authorities, businesses, artisans, and the community within the tourism value chain, aiming to build an image of Hà Nội that is safe, friendly, high-quality, and attractive,” he noted.

According to Quang, Hà Nội, known as a millennia-old cultural capital, not only stands out for its rich history and cultural depth but also boasts a diverse system of craft villages, long-established craft streets, and exquisite cuisine.

Each craft village, each product, and each dish carries its own unique story, deeply infused with the cultural values of this ancient land and the skilled hands of the people of Hà Nội.

The capital city currently has over 1,350 craft villages and artisan communities, many of which have gained international fame, he added. Notably, Bát Tràng pottery village and Vạn Phúc silk village have been recognised by the World Crafts Council as part of the Global Network of Creative Cities of Crafts.

“This recognition is a clear testament to the enduring vitality and creativity of the capital's artisans. For several consecutive years, Hà Nội has also been voted by international organisations as one of the cities with the most attractive cuisine in the world, further solidifying its status as a leading destination in Asia.”

This year's festival features nearly 80 booths, divided into three major zones.

The Craft Villages: Stories from the Past and Present space showcases notable craft villages of Hà Nội, including Bát Tràng pottery, Vạn Phúc silk, Chuông conical hats, Chàng Sơn fans, and Hạ Thái lacquerware.

The Eternal Fragrance of the Past space offers an immersive journey into Hà Nội’s culinary scene through booths that showcase the serene ambiance of Tây Hồ lotus tea, alongside a variety of famous specialties such as Vòng young sticky rice, Thanh Trì steamed rice rolls, and Phú Thượng sticky rice. Together, these offerings create a rich tapestry of flavors that represent the essence of Hà Nội’s cuisine.

In the Strolling Through Hà Thành space, visitors can admire models of iconic landmarks of the capital, such as Thăng Long Imperial Citadel, Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám (Temple of Literature), One Pillar Pagoda and Hà Nội Opera House. This area also serves as a popular check-in spot for young people and international tourists.

Within this area, many travel agencies are showcasing new tours, promotional programmes, and distinctive tourism products of Hà Nội.

The festival also include spaces for tourists to experience traditional crafts, interact with artisans, enjoy culinary demonstrations, and street art performances for the public.

Hà Nội’s first Craft Village and Craft Street Festival is expected to effectively harness the tourism potential of craft villages and streets, while promoting the cultural values that have been cultivated over hundreds of years.

The event not only honours traditional handcrafted products and contemporary creativity but also showcases the unique cuisine of Thăng Long – Hà Nội, further affirming the capital's appeal on the regional and global tourism map. — VNS