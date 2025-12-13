Việt Nam hosts Geneva photo exhibition celebrating UNHRC membership

GENEVA — The Permanent Mission of Việt Nam to the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation and other international organisations in Geneva opened a photo exhibition themed “Việt Nam – a Dynamic and Aspirational Nation” on Friday, on the occasion of Việt Nam’s election as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2026-28 term.

The event attracted ambassadors, heads and deputy heads of diplomatic missions, representatives from UNHRC member states, as well as human rights experts and Việt Nam's partners in Geneva, underscoring international backing for Việt Nam's forthcoming role.

In his opening speech, Ambassador Mai Phan Dũng, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam in Geneva, highlighted the event as a window into a nation defined by cultural diversity, social distinctiveness, robust growth momentum and a steadfast pursuit of putting people at the centre.

Through images of nature, culture, daily life and communities, international friends would gain a deeper understanding of Việt Nam’s socio-cultural foundations and the values it brings to the UNHRC, he said.

The display was structured around four thematic sections illustrating Việt Nam's development process: nature and green innovation, spiritual unity and cultural diversity, heritage preservation linked with inclusive growth, and capacity building in healthcare, education and social welfare. Prominent photos feature UNESCO-listed natural and cultural sites, ethnic minority livelihoods, spiritual and religious traditions, and initiatives in sustainable development, climate change adaptation and community improvement.

Through the event, Việt Nam also reaffirmed its spirit of cooperation, dialogue and responsibility during its UNHRC membership for the 2026-28 term, with a focus on a constructive, cooperation-based approach; respect for diversity, advancing human rights in conjunction with the right to development, and boosting the efficiency and inclusivity of UN human rights mechanisms. — VNA/VNS