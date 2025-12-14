Concert brings together Armenian and Vietnamese pianists

HÀ NỘI Highly acclaimed Armenian concert pianist Armen Babakhanian, internationally recognised for his powerful and authentic performances, will be among the featured artists at the Rezonans concert this evening.

The event, held at the Grand Concert Hall of the Việt Nam National Academy of Music, will also feature Lưu Đức Anh, one of Việt Nam’s leading pianists.

Together, the two artists will guide audiences through a rich musical programme, ranging from enduring masterpieces of the classical repertoire by Bach and Beethoven to vivid works that reflect the distinctive musical identities of Armenia and Việt Nam.

The concert offers audiences not only an opportunity to experience artistic exchange between Vietnamese and Armenian cultures, but also a rare chance to hear a world-class pianist who has earned recognition at prestigious international competitions, including the Van Cliburn Competition, the Leeds International Piano Competition, the Gina Bachauer International Piano Competition, and the Dublin International Piano Competition.

Babakhanian is a prominent figure on the international classical music scene, admired by audiences and critics alike for his commanding sound, artistic depth and sincerity in performance.

His career has taken him to major stages across the US, Canada, Europe, Japan and Israel, where he has appeared with leading orchestras such as the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the St Petersburg Philharmonic and the Moscow Philharmonic.

Joining him, Anh has established a reputation for refined artistry and influential projects that have contributed to the music community in Việt Nam and abroad. He studied at the Việt Nam National Academy of Music, the Royal Conservatory of Liège in Belgium, the Malmö Academy of Music in Sweden and attended masterclasses with internationally renowned professors and artists.

A regular guest soloist with the Việt Nam National Symphony Orchestra, Anh has performed with ensembles including the London Chamber Orchestra, the Helsingborg Symphony Orchestra, the Sun Symphony Orchestra, the HBSO Symphony Orchestra, the Saigon Philharmonic Orchestra, the Hanoi Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Royal Conservatory of Liège Orchestra. His international appearances have introduced Vietnamese artistry to audiences in numerous countries worldwide.

With two distinguished pianists sharing the stage, the Rezonans concert promises a memorable evening of cultural dialogue and musical excellence. VNS