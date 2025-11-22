Quảng Ninh hosts first-ever Việt Nam Travel Day

QUẢNG NINH — The first-ever Việt Nam Travel Day brings together more than 500 delegates to the northern province of Quảng Ninh on November 21-22.

Participants included representatives of 120 international travel firms from key markets such as China, South Korea, Japan, India, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, around 200 domestic travel companies, and nearly 200 representatives from groups, hotels, airlines, resorts, golf courses and other service providers nationwide.

Deputy Chairwoman of the Quảng Ninh People’s Committee Nguyễn Thị Hạnh affirmed the province’s commitment to creating an open, favourable investment and business environment for tourism.

She stressed that Quảng Ninh will continue to uphold the message “Quảng Ninh Tourism – Safe, friendly, appealing and professional”, and expressed appreciation for travel enterprises choosing to explore the province’s tourism, culture and cuisine.

The inaugural Việt Nam Travel Day reflects the strong determination of the Việt Nam Tourism Association and Quảng Ninh to realise the Government’s 2025 growth targets. The event aims to renew mindset and action in Việt Nam’s travel sector, fostering its role as a pioneer in developing tourism into a spearhead economic sector.

Travel service is one of the two core pillars of the tourism economy. As of November 2025, Việt Nam had 4,775 international travel companies and 2,150 domestic travel firms employing around 150,000 direct workers.

As a dynamic economic activity, travel service plays a driving role in the development of national tourism. After the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to increased digital adoption, the sector has undergone significant transformation.

The Việt Nam Travel Day is designed to facilitate exchanges on business strategies and outlooks in the new context.

The event is expected to become an annual platform for networking, partnership building and professional promotion of tourism products and services, further strengthening the travel sector’s role in sustainable tourism development.

The Việt Nam Travel Day featured three main components – a B2B networking session, with thousands of business meetings and cooperation signing between 120 international firms and about 300 Vietnamese travel and tourism enterprises; a Việt Nam Travel Day Forum discussing strategic solutions for developing the travel sector and renewing mindsets in a new era of national development; and destination promotion and famtrip activities, including visits to Hạ Long Bay, Bái Tử Long Bay and Yên Tử, alongside cultural and culinary promotion at a gala dinner. — VNA/VNS