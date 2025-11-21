Activities mark Việt Nam Cultural Heritage Day

HUẾ — The Huế Monuments Conservation Centre on November 21 launched a series of exhibitions and heritage education activities to mark the 20th anniversary of Việt Nam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23, 2005 – 2025).

Among the exhibitions are the one about the Nguyễn Dynasty’s Cơ Mật Viên - one of the most significant administrative institutions of the Nguyễn Dynasty (1802-1945) and a heritage education programme that offers students and visitors an opportunity to learn about Cơ Mật Viên.

Meanwhile, the “Donated artefacts” exhibition showcases more than 50 notable items selected from nearly 500 artefacts donated to the centre since 1995. The display expresses gratitude to individuals and organisations at home and abroad who have contributed to the preservation of Huế’s cultural heritage.

Meanwhile, the painting exhibition “Nét Huế 3” features 40 works by lecturers, artists and students from the University of Arts under Huế University. Through contemporary artistic expressions, the works highlight the cultural identity and gentle charm of the former imperial capital.

The activities, held as part of the “Heritage Week” in Huế, aim to spread heritage values within the community while creating a platform for cultural exchange among heritage professionals, collectors, and artists.

To celebrate Việt Nam Cultural Heritage Day, the Huế Monuments Conservation Centre will offer free admission for Vietnamese citizens on November 23 at all heritage sites under its management. — VNA