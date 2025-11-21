Inaugural Rice Noodle Festival kicks off

HCM CITY — The inaugural Sợi Gạo Việt (Việt Nam Rice Noodles) Festival opened in HCM City on the evening of November 20, featuring specialties from the country’s three regions.

The event has brought together hundreds of chefs, culinary artisans, and businesses operating in the production and trade of rice-based products.

Various types of rice noodles, rice flour, processed spices and a wide array of distinctive dishes are on display at more than 100 booths.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyễn Thị Khánh, chairwoman of the HCM City Tourism Association, said that rice noodles represent the culinary essence of Vietnamese wet rice civilisation.

The hard work of previous generations has created hundreds of unique and delicious specialties that define the distinct cuisine of each region, Khánh said.

The festival is aimed at promoting popular dishes from rice noodles like bún (rice vermicelli) and phở (noodle soup) and also “to tell the story of Vietnamese culinary history” where every dish holds cultural memory and the creativity of many generations, she said.

She hoped that the event would attract international tourists and boost tourism.

One of highlights of the event was the record-setting programme of 100 delicious dishes made from rice noodles and rice vermicelli.

Trần Thị Hiền Minh, vice president of the Saigon Professional Chefs Guild, said that the record-setting 100 rice noodle delicacies demonstrates the diversity and unique characteristics of Việt Nam’s regional cuisine.

She emphasised that every single dish was carefully prepared, skillfully combining traditional techniques with modern presentation.

Furthermore, each dish carries its own cultural story, helping domestic and international visitors to better understand the true value of Vietnamese culinary culture, she said.

The festival also features a number of activities, including traditional craft demonstrations, a culinary competition, and culinary exchange among artists, chefs and food lovers.

Visitors can learn about the production process of rice noodles and enjoy delicious dishes made from rice noodles and rice vermicelli.

Jointly organised by the HCM City Tourism Association and HCM City Journalists Association, the event at September 23 Park in Bến Thành Ward, will run until November 23. — VNS