Home Life & Style

Solidarity spirit at National Great Unity Day

November 21, 2025 - 12:06
Villages and neighbourhoods across the country celebrated the National Great Unity Day, November 18, to foster national unity and community bonding as well as cherish the role of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front.
Women participate in a folk game during National Great Unity Day in Tông Village of Nghệ An Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

Vietnamese people in villages and urban communes across the country celebrated the National Great Unity Day on November 18 to foster national community bonding as well as honour the role of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front.

Throughout the country, ethnic minorities engaged in cultural and artistic exchanges, showcasing folk songs and dances that immersed visitors in the vivid, melodious sounds representative of various ethnic groups.

Art performance by ethnic communities at the Việt Nam Ethnic Culture and Tourism Village in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo

These performances reflected the transformative changes in villages, driven by the attention of the Communist Party, the State, and local authorities, as well as the solidarity among ethnic minorities. The songs and dances celebrated the joy of unity and the aspiration for a peaceful future.

Ethnic people participate in cultural exchange activities at the Việt Nam Ethnic Culture and Tourism Village. — VNA/VNS Photo

The event served as a gathering for all 54 ethnic groups, illuminating the traditional flame of unity and affirming the spirit of togetherness.

It highlighted the enduring value of the bonds between ethnic groups in the ongoing efforts to build, protect, and develop the homeland, especially during the current period of industrialisation and modernisation.

Furthermore, it contributes to preserving, promoting, and spreading the tradition of national unity while honouring the rich cultural heritage of the entire Vietnamese nation. VNS

Women from ethnic groups in Bình Chuẩn Commune, Nghệ An Province participate in a tug-of-war competition. — VNA/VNS Photo
A bamboo dance at National Great Unity Day in Vân Nham Commune, Lạng Sơn Province. — VNA/VNS Photo
Ethnic communities engage in cultural exchange at the Việt Nam Ethnic Culture and Tourism Village in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo
Two girls dance at the Việt Nam Ethnic Culture and Tourism Village in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo
COLOURFUL: Ethnic women perform a traditional dance

