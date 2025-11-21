Solidarity spirit at National Great Unity Day

Vietnamese people in villages and urban communes across the country celebrated the National Great Unity Day on November 18 to foster national community bonding as well as honour the role of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front.

Throughout the country, ethnic minorities engaged in cultural and artistic exchanges, showcasing folk songs and dances that immersed visitors in the vivid, melodious sounds representative of various ethnic groups.

These performances reflected the transformative changes in villages, driven by the attention of the Communist Party, the State, and local authorities, as well as the solidarity among ethnic minorities. The songs and dances celebrated the joy of unity and the aspiration for a peaceful future.

The event served as a gathering for all 54 ethnic groups, illuminating the traditional flame of unity and affirming the spirit of togetherness.

It highlighted the enduring value of the bonds between ethnic groups in the ongoing efforts to build, protect, and develop the homeland, especially during the current period of industrialisation and modernisation.

Furthermore, it contributes to preserving, promoting, and spreading the tradition of national unity while honouring the rich cultural heritage of the entire Vietnamese nation. VNS