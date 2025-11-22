Building a greener future for tourism

Việt Nam is stepping up its efforts to build a sustainable tourism industry - one that protects nature, celebrates local culture and supports communities. At the GMS Sustainable Tourism Conference in Ninh Bình, the country joined regional partners to share experiences and explore new pathways for greener, more responsible travel across the Greater Mekong Subregion.
The Huế Monuments Conservation Centre on November 21 launched a series of exhibitions and heritage education activities to mark the 20th anniversary of Việt Nam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23, 2005 – 2025).
Thanks to the unique limestone landscape, large special-use forests, and diverse cultures of 11 ethnic groups, Hữu Liên Commune in Lạng Sơn Province has been turning tourism into a key economic sector.
Many travel agencies and tourism associations discussed Hưng Yên’s tourism potential, and solutions to promote local tourism after the administrative merger at the Hưng Yên Tourism Promotion Conference 2025 held in the northern province of Hưng Yên on November 21.
With its rustic melodies and simple yet culturally rich lyrics, the art form not only reflects the spiritual life of local people, but also helps position the nation’s cultural identity on the world heritage map.
Villages and neighbourhoods across the country celebrated the National Great Unity Day, November 18, to foster national unity and community bonding as well as cherish the role of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front.