Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Building a greener future for tourism

November 22, 2025 - 17:53
Việt Nam is stepping up its efforts to build a sustainable tourism industry - one that protects nature, celebrates local culture and supports communities. At the GMS Sustainable Tourism Conference in Ninh Bình, the country joined regional partners to share experiences and explore new pathways for greener, more responsible travel across the Greater Mekong Subregion.

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom