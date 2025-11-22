Politics & Law
Strings of passion

November 22, 2025 - 17:38
Artist Trần Được from HCM City is spreading the love for puppetry through a free class for children of all ages. This is where students get to practice the art and learn to embrace Vietnamese culture and tradition. Every lesson full of laughter, vibrant music and fun activities. Through his class, Được hopes to bring string puppetry closer to more young people.

