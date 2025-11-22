Strings of passion

Artist Trần Được from HCM City is spreading the love for puppetry through a free class for children of all ages. This is where students get to practice the art and learn to embrace Vietnamese culture and tradition. Every lesson full of laughter, vibrant music and fun activities. Through his class, Được hopes to bring string puppetry closer to more young people.
The Huế Monuments Conservation Centre on November 21 launched a series of exhibitions and heritage education activities to mark the 20th anniversary of Việt Nam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23, 2005 – 2025).
Thanks to the unique limestone landscape, large special-use forests, and diverse cultures of 11 ethnic groups, Hữu Liên Commune in Lạng Sơn Province has been turning tourism into a key economic sector.
Many travel agencies and tourism associations discussed Hưng Yên’s tourism potential, and solutions to promote local tourism after the administrative merger at the Hưng Yên Tourism Promotion Conference 2025 held in the northern province of Hưng Yên on November 21.
With its rustic melodies and simple yet culturally rich lyrics, the art form not only reflects the spiritual life of local people, but also helps position the nation’s cultural identity on the world heritage map.
Villages and neighbourhoods across the country celebrated the National Great Unity Day, November 18, to foster national unity and community bonding as well as cherish the role of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front.