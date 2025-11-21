HCM City sets record with 100 rice-noodle dishes

HCM City — The HCM City Tourism Association staged an event to recognise 100 dishes made from rice noodles on November 20, forming the centrepiece of the inaugural Rice Noodle Festival 2025.

The first-ever festival features nearly 100 booths presenting regional specialities, showcasing the breadth of Vietnamese culinary traditions from the North to the South. Visitors are greeted by a striking check-in space displaying a traditional flour mill and three oversized bowls of phở (Vietnamese noodle soup), (fermented fish noodle soup) and bún bò Huế (Huế beef noodle soup), each measuring 80 centimetres across.

The event also recreates traditional craft settings, where artisans demonstrate hand-made noodle and cake production, along with a vintage-style kitchen equipped with rice and flour grinders for interactive experiences.

Attendees can sample a diverse range of noodle dishes, from bún chả Hà Nội (Hà Nội rice vermicelli with grilled pork and fresh herbs), fish-cake noodles and bún bò Huế to northern-style phở, complemented by sweet soups, fruit drinks and other refreshments. A dedicated OCOP (One Commune, One Product) zone offers locally made Vietnamese products, while folk games from different regions enhance the festive mood.

During the programme, culinary artisans and chefs were honoured for their commitment to safeguarding traditional food culture and their contributions to culinary innovation.

The highlight is the presentation of 100 notable rice-noodle dishes, including Lào Cai sour phở, Cao Bằng duck phở, Nam Định beef phở, Hải Phòng crab noodle soup, Hạ Long mantis shrimp noodles, Phú Yên chive soup, and Cần Thơ bún mắm. Contemporary interpretations such as five-colour stir-fried rice noodles, stir-fried phở, and five-colour bánh hỏi (rice noodle sheet) are also featured.

The record-recognition activity not only demonstrates culinary craftsmanship but also underscores efforts to preserve Việt Nam’s gastronomic heritage while promoting creative, modern expressions of regional cuisine.

The festival runs through November 23. — VNA