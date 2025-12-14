Việt Nam, Nepal seek to promote deeper, substantive cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Nepal should further strengthen close coordination and effectively tap into their respective potential and advantages in order to promote deeper and more substantive cooperation across various fields, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung.

Receiving Non-Resident Ambassador of Nepal to Việt Nam Dhan Bahadur Oli in Hà Nội on Saturday, Trung congratulated the ambassador on presenting his Letters of Credence to State President Lương Cường, officially commencing his term of office in Việt Nam.

The minister appreciated the long-standing traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Việt Nam and Nepal, stressing that 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. He expressed his satisfaction with the positive development of bilateral relations in recent years, particularly following the official visit to Nepal by Vice State President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân in August 2025.

Trung emphasised that the two countries’ similarities in culture and religion, especially Buddhism, as well as their common views on regional and international issues, constitute an important foundation and strong bond strengthening the friendship between the two peoples.

He suggested that the ambassador enhance connectivity between ministries, sectors, enterprises, and associations of the two countries through exchanges of delegations or the organisation of online dialogue forums to foster mutual understanding; and work toward the early establishment of a consultation mechanism between the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs.

He emphasised the need to consider negotiating and signing important agreements to create a stable cooperation framework, including those on trade and investment; establish cooperation between the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry; and encourage airlines to open direct or charter flights between the two countries.

On this occasion, the FM also urged the ambassador and the Government of Nepal to pay attention to and create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in Nepal to live, study, and do business.

For his part, Ambassador Dhan Bahadur Oli shared an overview of Nepal’s current situation, noting that his country is making efforts to stabilise the situation toward holding elections in early 2026. The Government and people of Nepal are striving to achieve socio-economic development goals and aiming to graduate from the group of least developed countries by 2027, he stated.

The ambassador stressed that Nepalese leaders attach great importance to relations with Việt Nam and wish to learn from its experience and development models in socio-economic development and international integration. He affirmed that he would formulate concrete plans to promote bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, energy, science and technology, culture, tourism, education and training, and people-to-people exchanges.

Both host and guest affirmed their continued close coordination and mutual support within multilateral forums, particularly in candidacies for important United Nations bodies.

Minister Trung wished the Nepalese ambassador a successful tenure and expressed his confidence that, with his experience, he would successfully fulfill his duties and contribute to further strengthening the traditional friendship between Việt Nam and Nepal. — VNA/VNS