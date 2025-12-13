PM urges swift disaster aftermath settlement, production restoration, consumption boost ahead of Tết

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has signed an official dispatch, asking ministries, sectors and localities to urgently address the consequences of natural disasters, restore production and business activities, stimulate consumption, and meet people’s needs during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tết) – the largest festival in Việt Nam.

The official dispatch dated on December 12 noted that in recent times, many localities nationwide have been hit by consecutive natural disasters, including widespread historic floods, storms and landslides, causing severe losses of life and property, damaging houses, disrupting livelihoods and weighing heavily on economic growth. Despite these challenges, Việt Nam’s macroeconomic situation remained broadly stable in the first eleven months of 2025, with inflation well controlled, major economic balances secured, and growth maintained.

In the document, the PM assigned a series of tasks to ministers, heads of ministry-level and Government agencies, chairpersons of provincial and municipal People’s Committees, as well as chairpersons and chief executives of State-owned groups and corporations.

Ministries, agencies and local authorities were instructed to resolutely and effectively implement tasks and solutions outlined in the Government’s Resolution No. 347/NQ-CP dated October 24, 2025 on urgent measures to remedy disaster impacts following Typhoon Matmo, stabilise people’s livelihoods, restore production and business activities, promote economic growth and control inflation. They were also urged to carry out Resolution No. 380/NQ-CP dated November 25, 2025 on addressing disaster aftermaths and restoring production in central localities.

The PM also ordered the vigorous and effective implementation of the “Quang Trung Campaign”, with the goal of completing repairs to severely damaged houses by December 31 this year, and rebuilding or resettling all households whose homes were destroyed or swept away no later than January 31, 2026.

Ministries, agencies and localities were also tasked with rolling out solutions to boost production and business activities, further develop the domestic market and stimulate consumer demand.

Priority should be given to developing commercial infrastructure and distribution systems, as well as implementing price stabilisation programmes during the year-end and Tết periods. Trade promotion activities and domestic consumption stimulus programmes should be intensified, alongside efforts to effectively capitalise on both international and domestic tourism seasons.

Authorities were instructed to flexibly and effectively use price regulation tools in accordance with the law on prices to control and stabilise the market, while stepping up inspections and supervision of food safety.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade was assigned to take the lead, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant agencies and localities, in implementing drastic measures to boost exports, effectively utilise free trade agreements to which Việt Nam is a party, accelerate negotiations and the signing of bilateral and multilateral trade agreements with high-potential partners, and continue negotiations on a reciprocal trade agreement with the US.

It is also necessary to strengthen linkages between domestic enterprises and foreign-invested firms, and promote the participation of Vietnamese businesses in the supply chains of foreign-invested enterprises, among other tasks. — VNA/VNS