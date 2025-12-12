State President receives newly-appointed foreign ambassadors

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường on Friday hosted receptions for the ambassadors of Egypt, India, Chile, and Singapore, as well as non-resident ambassadors of Latvia, Albania, Nepal, Uzbekistan, Djibouti, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Somalia, Chad, and Paraguay, who came to present their credentials.

Receiving Egyptian Ambassador Hany Mostafa Mohamed Mostafa Hassan, President Cường affirmed that Việt Nam highly evaluates Egypt’s role, position, and contributions to regional peace and stability. He also congratulated the African country on its achievements in implementing the 2030 Vision.

Welcoming the upgrade of the bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Partnership, the Vietnamese leader called for effective implementation of the new framework of cooperation, focusing on trade and investment, technology, agriculture, people-to-people exchanges, defence - security cooperation, and coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums.

Mostafa Hassan pledged to do his utmost to promote bilateral cooperation, and work closely with Vietnamese authorities to implement the agreements signed between the two countries.

The Egyptian diplomat expressed his hope that Việt Nam will share its development experience in areas such as technology, information, and communications, while further strengthening agricultural cooperation to help Egyptian products access the Vietnamese market.

Congratulating Indian Ambassador Tshering W. Sherpa on his new position in Việt Nam, President Cường affirmed that Việt Nam always treasures and prioritises its longstanding friendship with India.

For his part, W. Sherpa noted that Việt Nam is an important partner in India’s Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific strategy. He expressed his hope to further promote trade and investment cooperation between the two countries, as well as between India and ASEAN, during his tenure.

Agreeing with the Indian diplomat, President Cường noted that while Việt Nam and India share strong friendship, economic, trade, and investment ties have failed to match with their potential. He urged the ambassador to pay attention to strengthening political trust through all-level exchanges, effectively implementing existing agreements, and deepening the ten-year-old Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for more substantive progress.

He called on the two countries to achieve breakthroughs in economic, trade, and investment cooperation by leveraging their geo-economic advantages and market potential, while also promoting cooperation in defence - security, science - technology, people-to-people exchanges, and other areas of mutual interest and strength.

President Cường stressed that the two countries should continue to coordinate and support each other at regional and international forums. He affirmed Việt Nam’s support for India’s Act East policy and its readiness to serve as a bridge for India to access the ASEAN market.

Welcoming Chilean Ambassador Nasly Isabel Bernal Prado to Việt Nam, President Cường expressed his confidence that she will actively contribute to strengthening the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

He highlighted the fruitful development of the Việt Nam – Chile relations after nearly fifty-five years of diplomatic relations, stressing that Việt Nam always treasures its traditional friendship with the Southern American nation.

Chile is one of Việt Nam’s key partners in the region, the Vietnamese leader said, urging the ambassador to prioritise enhancing exchange of delegations, preparing for the fifty-fifth anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2026, and strengthening coordination at international and multilateral forums.

Bernal Prado highlighted the growing cooperation between the two countries based on strong political ties. She affirmed that during her tenure she will promote economic and trade cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges to match the level of political relations, thus further deepening the Comprehensive Partnership between Việt Nam and Chile.

Welcoming Singaporean Ambassador Rajpal Singh, President Cường affirmed that Singapore is a close friend and key economic partner of Việt Nam. He expressed satisfaction with the highly trusted and close political relations, with the maintenance of regular high-level visits and meetings across the Party, State, Government, and Parliament channels; and effective bilateral cooperation mechanisms; and the growing cultural, educational, and people-to-people exchanges.

The President expressed his hope that during his tenure in Việt Nam, the ambassador will serve as a bridge to further promote exchange visits and high-level meetings, and effectively implement an action plan for the Việt Nam-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the next five years.

He urged the two sides to expand cooperation in science and technology, artificial intelligence, digital transformation and green transition, defence - security, and other potential areas, while emphasising the importance of jointly contributing to building a strong ASEAN community for unity, peace, and stability in the region and the world.

For his part, Singh stated that building on the longstanding friendship and close cooperation between the two countries, he will do his best to further promote all-around cooperation. He hoped to soon establish a strategic dialogue mechanism between the ruling parties, aiming for implementation in 2026.

Regarding economic cooperation, the ambassador said Singaporean companies are willing to expand investment in Việt Nam and strengthen partnerships with Vietnamese counterparts in the fields of high technology, renewable energy, smart infrastructure, and sustainable urban development.

Speaking at the credential presenting ceremony of the non-resident ambassadors to Việt Nam, the State leader said that amid global geopolitical, economic, and security changes, as well as overlapping traditional and non-traditional challenges, Việt Nam remains committed to fostering unity, pursuing reforms, and restructuring its economy with the goal of becoming a developing country with a modern industrial base and upper-middle-income by 2030, and a developed nation with high-income by 2045.

He expressed satisfaction that, despite geographical distances, Việt Nam’s ties with friendly countries in South Asia, Central Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Baltic, and the Balkans continue to be strengthened, building on a foundation of longstanding friendship.

Việt Nam consistently pursue a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of foreign relations, and being a friend, a reliable partner, an active and responsible member of the international community, he stated, adding that the Southeast Asian country values the support and goodwill of international friends during its struggle for independence and national construction, and stands ready to serve as a bridge connecting the countries to ASEAN, thus boosting economic ties, and benefiting middle-income and developing countries.

Việt Nam always create favourable conditions for the ambassadors to fulfil their duties, he stressed, urging them to act as bridges connecting businesses, and expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation, thereby contributing practically to strengthening friendship and mutual interests of each country. — VNA/VNS