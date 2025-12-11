Rosatom pledges support for Việt Nam's peaceful nuclear energy development

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam aims to continue practical and effective cooperation with Russia across all fields, including the peaceful use of nuclear energy, for the benefit of both nations and for regional and global peace, stability, and development, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said on Thursday.

During phone talks with Alexey Likhachev, Director General of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation (Rosatom), PM Chính highlighted Russia’s and the former Soviet Union’s significant contributions to Việt Nam's energy sector, particularly the peaceful use of nuclear energy, as well as in training generations of leading scientists and experts, forming a strong foundation for Việt Nam's nuclear development today.

The PM reaffirmed that Việt Nam places high value on its comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, considering the country one of its top priority partners.

He welcomed the active exchanges between the two sides across various levels in recent times, including the highest level. The leader noted that he had held meetings with both the Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin , during which both sides reaffirmed their determination to advance cooperation and accelerate the implementation of projects to meet Việt Nam's development needs.

Inviting Director General Likhachev to visit Việt Nam soon, PM Chính also conveyed Christmas and New Year greetings to Russian leaders and called on Rosatom to enhance coordination and support for Việt Nam's peaceful nuclear energy development.

Likhachev expressed gratitude to Việt Nam and the PM for their trust in Russia as a partner in nuclear energy. As a global leader with long-standing cooperation with Việt Nam, Rosatom pledged to deepen collaboration to implement high-level agreements, including support for building nuclear power plants and modern nuclear centres.

The two sides discussed concrete steps to advance Việt Nam's nuclear energy sector and agreed to direct relevant agencies to finalise programmes, projects, and agreements, following the principle of “harmonised interests and shared risks.”

PM Chính asked Rosatom to continue assisting Việt Nam in building and expanding nuclear research centres, training human resources, strengthening state management in nuclear energy, and partnering in critical areas such as nuclear medicine and irradiation.

Likhachev confirmed that Rosatom will transfer technology, localise nuclear components, and support the development of Việt Nam's nuclear science and industry to ensure the peaceful use of nuclear energy and contribute to socio-economic development. The group will also immediately send a working delegation to Việt Nam to coordinate directly with Vietnamese counterparts and expedite implementation of the cooperation areas highlighted by the PM. — VNA/VNS