Việt Nam closes 2025 with major diplomatic gains, eyes 2026

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has recorded a vigorous year of diplomatic activity in 2025, marked by a wide range of high-level bilateral and multilateral engagements.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Phạm Thu Hằng, who spoke at a press briefing in Hà Nội on Thursday, Việt Nam sent 24 outbound delegations led by senior leaders for bilateral visits and participation in major multilateral events.

“We also take pride in having hosted three significant multilateral events of regional and global scale, including the ASEAN Future Forum, the 2025 Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit, as well as the signing ceremony of the UN Convention against Cybercrime (Hanoi Convention),” Hằng said.

Việt Nam also welcomed 37 inbound delegations led by senior leaders from other countries.

The year 2025 additionally featured two major national occasions: the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2025), and the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2, 1945–2025).

Looking ahead, Hằng noted that 2026 will be another important year for Việt Nam.

Key events include the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly, and the election of members of people’s councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

Việt Nam will also focus on preparatory work for hosting the 2027 APEC Summit, the spokesperson added. — VNS