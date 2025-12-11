Vietnamese citizens remain safe amid Cambodia–Thailand border tension

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese citizens in the Cambodia–Thailand border area are either safe or have been evacuated, amid a fresh flare-up of conflict in this long-standing disputed region.

Foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Phạm Thu Hằng said on Thursday during the press briefing in Hà Nội that Vietnamese missions in Cambodia and Thailand on December 9 have issued advisories urging citizens to reconsider travelling to areas with complex security developments, and to proactively arrange to leave those areas to ensure the safety of people and property.

The advisories also called on citizens to strictly comply with local regulations and guidance and to maintain contact with Vietnamese missions in both countries.

“According to the latest information from our missions in Thailand and Cambodia, most Vietnamese citizens in the area have been evacuated to safe locations, away from the areas of fighting, in accordance with the guidance of local authorities,” the spokeswoman added.

Hằng remarked that given the current developments, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has consulted with relevant agencies to obtain close assessments of the situation, and instructed Vietnamese missions on the ground to monitor developments, maintain close and proactive contact with local authorities and Vietnamese community focal points, and prepare necessary citizen protection measures.

On citizen protection, the spokeswoman underscored that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs operates hotlines at Vietnamese missions abroad as well as a consular protection hotline at the Consular Department.

Earlier, when asked for a comment regarding resumed fighting between the two neighbouring countries, the foreign ministry of Việt Nam has expressed profound concerns, and called on both sides to "exercise utmost restraint, refrain from the use of force, fully implement the ceasefire agreement, continue dialogue, and resolve differences peacefully and appropriately on the basis of fundamental principles of international law." — VNS