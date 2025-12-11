Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

NA approves investment policies of int’l airport, expressway projects

December 11, 2025 - 12:14
The investment aims to develop the Gia Bình International Airport to international standards as a smart, green, and sustainable next-generation facility, meeting socio-economic development, supporting dual-use operations, ensuring security and defence, and hosting important diplomatic events, including the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting 2027.
National Assembly deputies vote to pass resolutions on the investment policies of Gia Bình International Airport and Vinh – Thanh Thủy expressway projects on December 11 morning. — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn

HÀ NỘI — Legislators on Thursday morning approved resolutions on the investment policies of Gia Bình International Airport and Vinh – Thanh Thủy expressway projects.

With 410 lawmakers voting in favour, representing 86.68 per cent of the total number of NA deputies, the resolution on the investment policy of the Gia Bình International Airport was adopted.

The investment aims to the airport to international standards as a smart, green and sustainable next-generation facility, meeting socio-economic development, supporting dual-use operations, ensuring security and defence and hosting important diplomatic events, including the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting 2027.

The airport is expected to meet five-star international service standards, ranking among the world’s top 10 five-star airports according to Skytrax, and be recognised for excellent passenger experience by the Airports Council International.

It aims to serve as the northern gateway, a regional hub for passenger and cargo transit, and a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility for the Asia-Pacific region.

Covering an area of nearly 2,000 ha, the project has an estimated investment of VNĐ196.37 trillion (US$7.45 billion). Classified as an ICAO 4F airport, it is designed to serve around 30 million passengers and 1.6 million tonnes of cargo annually by 2030, and approximately 50 million passengers and 2.5 million tonnes of goods annually by 2050.

Meanwhile, the resolution on the investment policy of Vinh-Thanh Thủy Expressway was approved by 430 deputies, representing 90.91 per cent of the total number of legislators.

The project aims to build a modern and integrated East-West transport corridor to meet transport demand, create new motivation and development space; connect Hà Nội with Vientiane of Laos; link to the eastern North-South expressway and the Hồ Chí Minh Road; create driving force for regional, inter-regional and international socio-economic development; and contributing to ensuring national defence and security.

The 60-km route in Nghệ An Province will be built as a public investment project, comprising 10 sub-projects. It will employ advanced technologies to ensure safety, quality, and efficiency, while encouraging high-tech construction methods that adapt to climate change. Cashless electronic toll collection will be implemented on the expressway.

The project’s total investment is approximately VNĐ23.94 trillion, financed from the central budget surplus in 2024 and from the central and local budgets during 2026–2030. Spanning around 648 ha, the project is expected to be completed and put into operation in 2029. — VNA/VNS 

