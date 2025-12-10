Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

UNDP seeks continued cooperation with Việt Nam to advance women's participation in leadership, management

December 10, 2025 - 23:48
UNDP stands ready to support the Việt Nam Women’s Union in initiatives related to economic empowerment, entrepreneurship, women’s access to finance, policymaking, and gender equality.
Nguyễn Thị Tuyền, Vice President of the VFF Central Committee and President of the Việt Nam Women's Union (right) presented the Ramla Khalidi, UNDP Resident Representative in Việt Nam (left). — Photo from the Việt Nam Women's Union

HÀ NỘI — The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has expressed its desire to continue working with Việt Nam to promote women’s participation in leadership and management roles, with a particular focus on enhancing the engagement of female elected representatives in the National Assembly (NA) and at provincial and communal levels.

Ramla Khalidi, UNDP Resident Representative in Việt Nam, delivered this message at a working session with the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

At the function, Nguyễn Thị Tuyền, Vice President of the VFF Central Committee and President of the Việt Nam Women's Union, expressed appreciation for UNDP’s active cooperation and support in advancing the country’s development priorities. These include programmes and projects relating to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, climate change response, and energy transition.

She noted that the Party and State have introduced numerous mechanisms and policies aimed at promoting women’s participation in leadership and management. Việt Nam is targeting a rate of around 35 per cent female candidates running for the elections to the NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–31 term.

Notably, she highlighted that for the first time, Việt Nam has a female President of the VFF Central Committee and a female Deputy Prime Minister, marking the significant progress of women in leadership. This milestone enhances the status, voice, and participation of women in leadership and management roles.

For her part, Khalidi expressed strong support for Việt Nam's programmes, goals, and plans designed to facilitate women’s involvement in sustainable and green economic development, the production of environmentally friendly goods, and digital governance.

She affirmed that UNDP stands ready to support the Việt Nam Women’s Union in initiatives related to economic empowerment, entrepreneurship, women’s access to finance, policymaking, and gender equality.

She also stressed UNDP’s desire to maintain cooperation with the VFF and its member organisations, contributing to the nation’s pursuit of double-digit economic growth and sustainable development, and its ambition of becoming a high-income country by 2045. — VNA/VNS

Politics & Law

Việt Nam joins second ASEAN–US Maritime Exercise

Rear Admiral Katie F. Sheldon, Vice Commander of the US Seventh Fleet under the US Indo-Pacific Command, underscored Washington’s commitment to cooperating with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), supporting the bloc’s centrality, and jointly promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific.
Politics & Law

NA passes two tax laws, Law on Thrift and Anti-Wastefulness

The Law on Thrift and Anti-Wastefulness clearly distinguishes its scope of application between the public and private sectors: provisions for the public sector are mandatory while for private business and consumer activities, they are encouraged, without undue intervention in the management and use of private resources.
Politics & Law

HCM City pledges to share expertise, stand with Cuba

On behalf of city authorities, Chairman of the municipal People’s Council Võ Văn Minh said that HCM City stands ready to share experience and accompany Cuba in fields that the city has strengths, including economy, trade, high-tech agriculture, science and technology applications in production, education and training, healthcare and digital transformation.

