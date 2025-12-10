Việt Nam, Paraguay enhance friendship, collaboration

BUENOS AIRES — Việt Nam has always valued its relationship with Paraguay, an important partner in Latin America and a member of the Southern Common Market (Mercosur), Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay Ngô Minh Nguyệt has affirmed.

In an interview with a Việt Nam News Agency (VNA) correspondent in South America, ahead of her working trip to attend the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Paraguay (1995-2025) in Asuncion on December 11, Nguyệt emphasised the many similarities between the two countries in their struggles for independence, national defence, and socio-economic development. She also appreciated the positive steps in their friendship over the past three decades.

The ambassador praised the support of the Paraguayan people for Vietnam’s struggle for independence and its national development, while confirming that the recent meeting between State President Luong Cuong and his Paraguayan counterpart Santiago Peña at the United Nations General Assembly in New York is a clear example of the solidarity, friendship, and cooperation between the two nations.

She also shared that Paraguay is one of Việt Nam’s top 10 trade partners in Latin America, with bilateral trade reaching over US$233 million in 2024, a 22.2 per cent increase compared to the previous year, and nearly $146 million in the first 10 months of this year. Key Vietnamese exports to Paraguay include mobile phones, footwear, textiles, auto tyres, and electronics. Imports consist mainly of soybeans, meat meal, cotton, frozen beef, and maize.

Nguyệt urged Paraguay to back the early start of negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Mercosur and Việt Nam.

She emphasised that the two countries should step up exchanges to achieve breakthroughs in the near future, as there is still significant potential for economic, trade, and investment collaboration.

The diplomat also suggested the two sides coordinate closely to promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and enhance cooperation and mutual support at multilateral forums. — VNA/VNS