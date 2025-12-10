National Assembly approves amendments to anti-corruption law

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) on Wednesday voted to adopt the law amending and supplementing a number of provisions of the Law on Corruption Prevention and Control, with 442 out of 444 deputies present voting in favour, accounting for 93.45 per cent of the total number of deputies.

The revised law stipulates that asset and income control agencies shall monitor fluctuations in the assets and income of individuals subject to declaration requirements through the analysis and assessment of information from declarations or other relevant sources.

Where an undeclared change in assets or income of VNĐ1 billion (US$37,940) or more is detected within a year, the control agency shall request the individual concerned to provide or supplement relevant information. Where assets or income have increased, the individual must provide an explanation of the origin of the additional assets or income.

The law also amends Point a, Clause 2, Article 31 of the current legislation, requiring individuals subject to declaration to provide and supplement information, and give explanations when their assets or income increase by VNĐ1 billion or more in a given year, or when such information is required for verification purposes. Furthermore, the provision adds that the declaration and explanation of the origins of increased assets or income shall serve as one of the criteria for assessing and rating the performance of officials, public employees, and civil servants.

Notably, the revised law updates Article 35 regarding the types of assets and income that must be declared. These now include: land-use rights, houses, constructions and other assets attached to land or buildings, precious metals and gemstones, cash, valuable papers, and other assets valued at VNĐ150 million or more per item, and assets and bank accounts held overseas.

The law will take effect from July 1, 2026.

At the same session, the NA also passed the amended Construction Law, with 437 of 439 deputies voting in favour, accounting for 92.39 per cent of the total.

In addition, with 439 out of 444 deputies in favour (92.81 per cent), the legislature approved the law amending and supplementing certain articles of the Law on Citizen Reception, the Law on Complaints, and the Law on Denunciations. — VNA/VNS