Senior Party official orders tougher action against corruption, wastefulness

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú on Wednesday called for intensified efforts to combat corruption, wastefulness, and misconduct at a national online conference reviewing the Party’s internal affairs work in 2025.

He urged the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs to press ahead with reviewing and completing the rollout of conclusions and proposals arising from inspections, audits, investigations, prosecutions, trials, and enforcement activities, ensuring strict compliance without delays or backlogs. It must also work to maximise the recovery of misappropriated state assets, while effectively preventing and rectifying “petty corruption” and misconduct by officials who harass or cause difficulties for citizens and businesses.

With 2026 set to host the 14th National Party Congress and the elections of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, he asked the commission to grasp and effectively follow guidelines, tasks, and solutions on internal affairs, corruption prevention and judicial reform set out in the 14th National Party Congress’s documents.

In the immediate term, it must give advice on the serious realisation of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s conclusions and directives delivered at a national conference reviewing the fight against corruption, wastefulness, and negative phenomena during the 13th National Party Congress tenure. It was also asked to study, draft, and propose the issuance of a new Party Central Committee resolution on strengthening the Party’s leadership over anti-corruption efforts in the new period.

The senior official called for more aggressive action against wastefulness, including placing major loss-making projects under the direct supervision of the Central Steering Committee on Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena to ensure focused and thorough settlement.

He further directed the sector to step up coordination to ensure serious implementation of the Party’s viewpoints, objectives, tasks, and solutions on national defence, security, social safety and order. — VNA/VNS