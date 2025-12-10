NA passes key laws, demands urgent air-quality improvements in Hà Nội, HCM City

HÀ NỘI — The 15th National Assembly on Wednesday adopted a series of important laws and resolutions on supervision, e-commerce, technology transfer, environmental protection, public employees, aviation, and the execution of criminal judgments and detention measures. Lawmakers also called for urgent action to address air pollution in Hà Nội and HCM City.

In the morning, the legislature approved the revised Law on Oversight Activities of the National Assembly and People’s Councils, the Law on E-commerce, the Law on amendments and supplementations to some articles of the Law on Technology Transfer, and a resolution reviewing the enforcement of environmental-protection policies since the 2020 Law on Environmental Protection took effect.

With 446 out of 447 deputies in favour, the Law on Oversight Activities of the National Assembly and People’s Councils institutionalises principles, responsibilities and binding enforcement mechanisms for supervisory activities. Comprising five chapters and 45 articles, it will take effect on March 1, 2026.

The Law on E-commerce, adopted with 444 out of 446 votes, sets obligations for stakeholders—especially livestream sellers, platform owners and foreign entities—while strengthening transparency and consumer protection. The document, to come into force on July 1, 2026, and treats social-media-based commerce as a distinct platform type with appropriate compliance requirements.

Meanwhile, the Law on amendments and supplementations to some articles of the Law on Technology Transfer, passed with 421 out of 427 votes, revises 21 articles and abolishes nine to build a transparent, modern technology market and foster innovation. It will take effect on April 1, 2026, with technology-transfer licensing procedures effective immediately.

The National Assembly’s resolution on the thematic supervision results on the implementation of laws and policies regarding environmental protection since the 2020 Law on Environmental Protection took effect requires Hanoi and HCM City to carry out urgent measures in 2025–2026 to curb air pollution.

Under the resolution, Hà Nội needs to cut its annual PM2.5 levels by around 20 per cent by 2030 compared to 2024, while nearby localities must hit at least a 10 per cent drop. Localities are required to step up vehicle emission controls, restrict high-polluting vehicles in certain zones, limit open burning, and improve wastewater treatment. A nationwide environmental data system, including a real-time air quality map, must also be completed and made available to the public.

In the afternoon, with 437 out of 442 votes, deputies passed the revised Law on Public Employees, comprising six chapters and 43 articles. The law restructures and raises the quality of the public-employee workforce by job position, enhances performance-based evaluation, improves rules on outside professional activities, aligns contract and assessment regulations with labour and civil-service laws, and updates provisions on reassignment, resignation, and dismissal.

Deputies also approved the amended Law on Civil Aviation with 441 out of 447 votes. The 11-chapter, 107-article law will take effect on July 1, 2026.

The legislature then adopted two additional laws - the revised Law on Execution of Criminal Judgments, with 437 out of 438 votes, and the Law on Enforcement of Custody, Temporary Detention and Restrictions on Travel, with 426 out of 430 votes, both effective July 1, 2026. — VNA/VNS