National Assembly passes law, resolution on int'l treaties, global integration

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) on Wednesday voted to adopt the law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on International Treaties, with 445 out of 448 participating deputies voting in favour, accounting for 94.08 per cent of the total legislators.

The law comprises three articles and introduces changes to Clause 1 of Article 8, Clause 2 of Article 9, Article 30 and Article 39.

According to its report on the bill, the NA Committee for National Defence, Security and External Affairs affirmed that the amendments are consistent with relevant international treaties to which Việt Nam is a party, particularly the 1969 Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties.

At the same sitting, lawmakers also passed the NA resolution on special mechanisms and policies aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of Việt Nam’s international integration efforts.

The resolution received approval from 433 out of 438 participating deputies, representing 91.54 per cent of the total number of lawmakers. — VNA/VNS