Japan, Việt Nam vow deeper cooperation on 2nd anniversary of comprehensive strategic partnership

HÀ NỘI — Japan and Việt Nam pledged to deepen cooperation across security, economic and people-to-people ties as senior officials from both countries marked the second anniversary of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) at a ceremony in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki said the upgraded relationship had delivered significant, concrete progress over the past two years and continued to expand into new areas.

He highlighted Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s official visit to Việt Nam in April as a major milestone in bilateral engagement this year. Right after assuming office, the new Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae has had exchanges with top leaders of Việt Nam where the two sides pledged to further bolster bilateral ties within the framework of CSP.

Ito said Japan and Việt Nam had anchored their partnership on shared strategic interests and growing regional responsibilities. He pointed to advancing cooperation in innovation, digital transformation, green transition, semiconductors and high-quality human-resource development. Infrastructure projects had all seen “substantive progress” over the past year, such as the smart-city programme and recently operational Yên Xá wastewater treatment plant (both in Hà Nội), he added.

The ambassador also emphasised the rapid growth of local-level exchanges, noting that 16 Japanese prefectures had sent delegations to join 31 localities of Việt Nam in attending the inaugural Việt Nam–Japan Local Cooperation Forum held in Quảng Ninh Province in November, notably with the presence of PM Phạm Minh Chính.

Earlier, a business forum in Cần Thơ City drew more than 300 Japanese companies, under the chair of National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn.

“I am pleased to witness the strong development of people-to-people and cultural exchanges between our two countries,” Ito said, expressing appreciation for Vietnamese support of Japan’s cultural diplomacy activities. He voiced confidence that bilateral ties would “continue to grow strongly in all fields” and said Japan looked forward to working closely with Việt Nam in 2026, when the CSP is expected to reach new milestones.

Deputy Foreign Minister Ngô Lê Văn, in his address, said Việt Nam considers Japan “a leading and long-term strategic partner” in its foreign policies, and a sincere and trustworthy friend and a companion in the new era.

Văn said the past two years had demonstrated “solid and sustained development” of the CSP, citing five major cooperation breakthroughs, including new mechanisms in diplomatic and defence dialogue, initiatives on digital transformation and green transition, and expanded collaboration in science, technology and labour mobility.

He referred to PM Chính’s recent remarks at a Việt Nam–Japan local cooperation forum, which identified the CSP as entering a “golden period” for deepening ties. “Both countries stand at a new starting point with fresh opportunities,” Văn said, noting Việt Nam's long-term goals for economic modernisation and Japan’s efforts to revive high-quality growth.

Văn stressed that Việt Nam would continue to work closely with Japan not only in traditional fields such as the economy, defence and security, labour, education, health and science and technology, but also in safeguarding economic security, resolving challenges, and implementing specific cooperation projects in local connectivity, high-quality human resource training, digital transformation, green transition, energy, sustainability and many other areas.

"Especially in the context of continued complicated developments in the international and regional landscape, I believe that political trust, complementarities in interests and shared strategic visions will continue to serve as an important foundation for Việt Nam and Japan to further strengthen cooperation in the spirit of “sincerity, affection, trust, substance, effectiveness and mutual benefit,” thereby contributing positively to peace, stability and sustainable development in the region," Văn noted.

Both sides underscored the importance of trust, mutual benefit and strategic alignment as the foundation for future cooperation. Văn said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would “make every effort” to help advance joint projects and to ensure that the CSP “continues to develop substantively and effectively.” — VNS