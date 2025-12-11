NA to pass important laws, resolutions on 10th session’s final day

HÀ NỘI — The 15th National Assembly (NA) convened a plenary meeting in Hà Nội on Thursday, the last working day of its 10th sitting, to approve a raft of key laws and resolutions aimed at accelerating economic and administrative reforms.

Deputies are due to pass the amended Bankruptcy Law, the revised Investment Law, the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Urban and Rural Planning, the Law on Digital Transformation, the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles across 15 laws on agriculture and environment, the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Geology and Minerals, the revised Law on National Reserves, the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Value-Added Tax Law and the Law on Specialised Courts at the International Financial Centre.

A number of resolution are also expected to be adopted, including a resolution on pilot special mechanisms and policies for major and important projects in the capital city; others on investment policies for Gia Bình International Airport and Vinh-Thanh Thủy Expressway projects; a resolution on policies and mechanisms for tackling obstacles in the Land Law enforcement; a resolution on the investment policy for the national target programme on new-style rural area development, sustainable poverty reduction, and socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas for 2026–2035; and another on policies and mechanisms for national energy development for 2026–2030.

Others span the realisation of several NA resolutions on thematic supervision and question & answer activities in the 14th and 15th tenures; breakthrough mechanisms and policies for public health protection, care, and improvement; the investment policy for the national target programme on healthcare, population, and development for 2026–2035; amendments and supplements to several articles of Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on piloting special mechanisms and policies for HCM City’s development; and amendments and supplements to several articles of Resolution 136/2024/QH15 on urban administration and pilot special mechanisms and policies for Đà Nẵng’s development.

The 10th session is scheduled to conclude in the afternoon, with NA Chairman Trần Thanh mẫn delivering closing remarks once the agenda is completed. The closing ceremony will be broadcast live on national television and radio. — VNA