Home Politics & Law

NA to pass important laws, resolutions on 10th session’s final day

December 11, 2025 - 09:00
The National Assembly wrapped up the final day of its 10th sitting on Thursday, moving to approve a wide slate of laws and resolutions that lawmakers say will shape the country’s economic, administrative and digital reforms for years to come.
Lawmakers vote to approve a resolution aimed at easing obstacles in implementing the Land Law. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The 15th National Assembly (NA) convened a plenary meeting in Hà Nội on Thursday, the last working day of its 10th sitting, to approve a raft of key laws and resolutions aimed at accelerating economic and administrative reforms.

Deputies are due to pass the amended Bankruptcy Law, the revised Investment Law, the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Urban and Rural Planning, the Law on Digital Transformation, the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles across 15 laws on agriculture and environment, the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Geology and Minerals, the revised Law on National Reserves, the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Value-Added Tax Law and the Law on Specialised Courts at the International Financial Centre.

A number of resolution are also expected to be adopted, including a resolution on pilot special mechanisms and policies for major and important projects in the capital city; others on investment policies for Gia Bình International Airport and Vinh-Thanh Thủy Expressway projects; a resolution on policies and mechanisms for tackling obstacles in the Land Law enforcement; a resolution on the investment policy for the national target programme on new-style rural area development, sustainable poverty reduction, and socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas for 2026–2035; and another on policies and mechanisms for national energy development for 2026–2030.

Others span the realisation of several NA resolutions on thematic supervision and question & answer activities in the 14th and 15th tenures; breakthrough mechanisms and policies for public health protection, care, and improvement; the investment policy for the national target programme on healthcare, population, and development for 2026–2035; amendments and supplements to several articles of Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on piloting special mechanisms and policies for HCM City’s development; and amendments and supplements to several articles of Resolution 136/2024/QH15 on urban administration and pilot special mechanisms and policies for Đà Nẵng’s development.

The 10th session is scheduled to conclude in the afternoon, with NA Chairman Trần Thanh mẫn delivering closing remarks once the agenda is completed. The closing ceremony will be broadcast live on national television and radio. — VNA

Politics & Law

Senior Party official orders tougher action against corruption, wastefulness

With 2026 set to host the 14th National Party Congress and the elections of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú asked the commission to grasp and effectively follow guidelines, tasks, and solutions on internal affairs, corruption prevention and judicial reform set out in the 14th National Party Congress’s documents.
Politics & Law

Defence Minister meets with Secretary of Russian Security Council

General Phan Văn Giang sincerely thanked Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Sergey Shoigu for his close and effective guidance during his role as Russian Minister of Defence, which enabled the Russian Ministry of Defence to complete the monument to the Vietnamese volunteer soldiers participating in the defence of Moscow in the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945).
Politics & Law

Việt Nam joins second ASEAN–US Maritime Exercise

Rear Admiral Katie F. Sheldon, Vice Commander of the US Seventh Fleet under the US Indo-Pacific Command, underscored Washington’s commitment to cooperating with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), supporting the bloc’s centrality, and jointly promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific.

