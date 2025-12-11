Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

NA passes supervision resolution with 93% support, sets deadlines for Cabinet

December 11, 2025 - 12:08
Lawmakers directed the Cabinet to overhaul securities market rules and push ahead next year with deeper restructuring of state-owned enterprises to boost efficiency and curb waste of state capital. By December 30, 2027, the specialised public asset database must be fully integrated with the national platform.
A view of the 15th National Assembly (NA) on December 11. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The 15th National Assembly (NA) on Thursday adopted a resolution mandating the Government to follow through on supervision and question-and-answer commitments from the current and previous legislative terms, with all 439 deputies present voting yes, or 92.81 per cent of the total.

In banking, the Government was told to clear bottlenecks and speed up preferential credit packages for social housing, worker accommodation, old apartment building renovation, first-time buyers under 35, and infrastructure in power, transport and strategic technology. It was also instructed to urgently study and propose solutions for a formal gold exchange under an appropriate roadmap.

On energy and industry, it must accelerate key and urgent power and coal projects, tighten demand monitoring and ensure adequate electricity supply for production, trade and daily life. By 2027, every home must have power access and a competitive retail electricity market must be operational.

The resolution also assigned additional concrete tasks and deadlines to the Government across agriculture and environment, construction, science and technology, education, welfare for children and those in ethnic minority and disadvantaged areas, public-sector salary reform, settlement of complaints and denunciations, and crime prevention.

Separately, the Supreme People’s Court was ordered to raise trial quality and sharply cut the rate of administrative rulings overturned or amended due to subjective errors. The Supreme People’s Procuracy was directed to strengthen coordination on long-suspended cases, ensure statutory deadlines are respected, and promptly resolve matters nearing limitation periods. — VNA/VNS

