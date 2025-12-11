Politics & Law
Top leader chairs nationwide anti-corruption review as Party tenure nears end

December 11, 2025 - 12:06
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, who is also head of the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness and Negative Phenomena, chaired a conference in Hà Nội on Thursday to evaluate the country’s anti-corruption combat throughout the 13th National Party Congress’s term.
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm (centre) chairs a conference of the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness and Negative Phenomena on December 11. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, who is also head of the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness and Negative Phenomena, chaired a conference in Hà Nội on Thursday to evaluate the country’s anti-corruption combat throughout the 13th National Party Congress’s term.

The event saw the presence of Politburo members, including State President Lương Cường, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú, along with high-level officials from the Government, the National Assembly, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, the municipal and provincial Party Committees, among others.

Held in hybrid format, the conference linked more than 4,000 locations from ministries, agencies, military zones, armed forces units, cities, provinces, communes, districts and special administrative units nationwide, with over 190,000 delegates joining either in person or online.

It was designed to deliver a comprehensive review of the fight against corruption, wastefulness and negative acts since the 13th National Party Congress’s term began in 2021, requiring delegates to provide accurate and objective assessments of achievements, lessons learnt, and successful models and best practices in leadership and coordination across Party committees, all-level steering committees, competent agencies and the entire political system.

Participants were also tasked with pinpointing existing shortcomings, weaknesses and their root causes, then proposing forecasts, strategic directions and concrete solutions to sustain momentum, contributing to a cleaner Party, State and political system, bolstering public trust in the Party, and supporting Việt Nam’s push for breakthroughs in its new era of development. — VNA/VNS

anti-corruption negative phenomena

