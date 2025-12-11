Workshop held on UN Convention Against Torture implementation

QUẢNG NINH — Over the past decade, Việt Nam has taken great strides to implement the United Nations Convention against Torture (CAT), including raising awareness, preparing national reports, drawing up and implementing Government plans and strengthening international cooperation.

Colonel Nguyễn Thị Thanh Hương, head of the Human Rights Speacialised Division under the Ministry of Public Security (MPS)'s Foreign Affairs Department, highlighted Việt Nam's efforts to comply with the CAT in a workshop held on Thursday.

The CAT is one of the nine core UN human rights conventions to which Việt Nam has committed. The CAT entered into force on June 26, 1987. After ratifying it in 2014, Việt Nam became a full member when the convention legally took effect in the country on March 7, 2015.

Held in Quảng Ninh Province, the event was co-organised by the MPS in coordination with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Việt Nam.

The workshop 'Introducing the Méndez Principles – Effective interrogation principles in investigation and information gathering activities' aims to guide the enforcement of the Party and State's policies on human rights and help fulfil the CAT.

Colonel Hương said that the workshop held great significance amid Việt Nam's ongoing push for deep and extensive international integration.

“It reaffirms the Vietnamese Government's strong commitment to ensuring human rights in accordance with the Constitution and international treaties to which Việt Nam is a party, especially in effectively implementing the CAT,” she said.

As the lead agency implementing the convention and the recommendations of the Committee against Torture, the MPS has undertaken numerous activities to fulfil its requirements.

These include awareness-raising campaigns, preparing and submitting two periodic national reports and one interim report and advising on the development of two Prime Ministerial plans to realise the convention.

At the end of last year, with UNDP's support, a working delegation to Switzerland was organised to cooperate with various United Nations agencies and officials, including the Chair of the Committee against Torture.

“During this meeting, the committee chair made note of two documents to better implement the CAT: the Istanbul Protocol on effective investigation and documentation of torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment; and the Méndez Principles on effective interviewing for investigations and information gathering,” said Hương.

The recent workshop is the result of the working session between the MPS, UNDP and the chair of the UN Committee against Torture, demonstrating Việt Nam's determination to study and adopt advanced international standards suitable for domestic practices.

Sabina Stein, assistant resident representative and head of the Governance and Participation Unit of the UNDP in Việt Nam, said: “Interviewing for investigations is not an isolated activity. It is part of a broader process of strengthening professionalism, transparency and effectiveness in criminal investigations.”

This is, in turn, part of the nation's effort to modernise and further align Việt Nam’s justice and public security system with international human rights standards, including those defined by the CAT.

The MPS has previously asked UNDP to organise follow-up trainings on both the Mendez Principles and the Istanbul Protocols.

“To us, this request, which is materialising today with this first training, signals the seriousness and the commitment with which Việt Nam engages with UN human rights bodies and its openness to dialogue and learning,” Stein said.

She noted that as a member of the UN family, UNDP welcomes enhanced dialogue and engagement between Việt Nam and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and UN Treaty Bodies.

“I’m confident that today’s training will be of great value," she said.

"Ultimately, this training is about unlocking potential: the potential of law enforcement professionals to protect both security and integrity, both truth and dignity. The potential to transition from confession-driven approaches to knowledge-driven, evidence-based investigations.

“And in so doing, to protect not only the rights of individuals but also the credibility and professionalism of those who serve the public. We stand ready to continue facilitating access to international expertise and knowledge sharing as well as capacity building."

Discussion

Published in 2021, the Méndez Principles provide international guidelines for building effective, legal and humane investigative interviewing processes, aimed at replacing old interrogation methods and reducing the risk of torture and coerced confessions.

Delegates at the workshop actively focused on discussing the origins, objectives and structure of the Méndez Principles as well as their three main pillars: voluntariness, building trust-based relationships and ensuring information accuracy.

Participants engaged in extensive discussions on opportunities and challenges in applying these principles in investigation activities under Việt Nam's current circumstances.

They agreed that appropriately applying the Méndez Principles would contribute to enhancing the efficiency of investigations and ensuring objectivity, transparency and compliance with Việt Nam's international human rights commitments.

Đào Anh Tới, deputy head of the Department of Legal Affairs and Administrative and Judicial Reform under the MPS, expressed appreciation for the UNDP's coordination as well as the participation of international agencies and organisations.

Opinions given at the workshop will serve as an important basis for further research, policy improvement proposals and the application of the Méndez Principles in Việt Nam's current conditions.

The discussions will ultimately help enhance the effectiveness of implementing the CAT, consolidate Việt Nam's determination to ensure human rights and fulfil the State's commitments to the international community. — VNS