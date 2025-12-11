Anti-corruption work must continue with persistence: Party chief

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm underscored that the fight against corruption, wastefulness and misconduct must be persistent, determined, united and comprehensive as he chaired a meeting of the central steering committee on the issue on Thursday.

The national conference was a review of the prevention and combat against corruption, wastefulness and misconduct during the 13th Party Congress. Held in a hybrid format with ministries, departments, military zones, agencies and local governments, more than 190,000 delegates tuned in to the event from over 4,000 locations.

Reports at the conference noted that efforts against corruption, wastefulness and misconduct during the 13th Party Congress tenure, and 20 years since the adoption of the 10th Party Central Committee’s Resolution No 3 on this matter, have seen significant and substantive progress.

Despite challenges, the Communist Party of Việt Nam has demonstrated unity, steadfastness, and resolve in leading the country through difficulties.

Concrete results have shown that the anti-corruption drive has made strong, breakthrough progress, contributing to building a cleaner and stronger Party and political system, fostering socio-economic development, and reinforcing public trust in the Party, the State and the socialist system.

A major highlight is the improvements in theoretical understanding regarding principles, approaches and measures for tackling corruption, wastefulness, and misconduct. The establishment of provincial-level steering committees has also ensured effective coordination across the political system.

Major cases have exposed corrupt actors driven by personal gain and uncovered sophisticated schemes across multiple sectors, including collusion and interest groups formed for profiteering.

Asset recovery has been maximised, with some cases achieving 100 per cent recovery of lost or misappropriated assets. Several offenders, including those who fled abroad, have been prosecuted and tried in absentia, ensuring sanctions that are both strict and humane.

Disciplinary measures were imposed on 174 senior officials under the Party Central Committee’s management, including several former key leaders of the Party and State. These include 66 officials, both incumbent and retired, who faced criminal prosecution.

Preventive measures have become more comprehensive and substantive, driving clear and notable results and advancing institutional reforms with new thinking.

Praising the achievements in the fight against corruption, wastefulness and misconduct in this tenure, General Secretary Lâm stressed the importance of addressing shortcomings and continuing this work.

“Many major projects will soon be implemented and new policies adopted with more ‘open’ mechanisms to boost socio-economic development," said the Party chief.

"Alongside positive impacts, these may generate risks of corruption, wastefulness and misconduct if not tightly controlled. Therefore, we must never be complacent or satisfied with current results.

“The overall spirit must be to act more decisively, effectively and sustainably. We must be steadfast in the fight against corruption, wastefulness and misconduct, with no ‘forbidden zones’ and no exceptions, with the highest political determination from the central to the grassroots level, helping build a truly clean and strong Party and political system to meet the demands of national development in the new era.”

General Secretary Lâm listed three requirements for the work against corruption, wastefulness and misconduct. They are placing national and public interests above all else; continuing anti-corruption, anti-wastefulness and anti-misconduct in a persistent manner; and focusing on prevention and oversight as the key approach.

The five priority areas to carry out include prevention; communication and education; early detection and handling of violations; grassroots efforts; and coordination effectiveness.

Breakthroughs are also required in institutional reforms, personnel work and digital transformation.

With the highest political determination and the support and unity of the people, General Secretary Lâm expressed confidence in the fight against corruption, wastefulness and misconduct, contributing to a Party that is truly moral and civilised, and a prosperous, strong, modern and happy Việt Nam that steadily advances toward socialism.

At the conference, the Party chief and senior leaders also presented State orders and medals to 35 units and 56 individuals with outstanding achievements in combating corruption, wastefulness and misconduct. — VNS