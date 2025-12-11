NA adopts resolutions on pilot special mechanisms for three major cities

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) on Thursday adopted resolutions on pilot special mechanisms applied in three major cities of Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng, and HCM City.

The resolutions are those on piloting some special mechanisms and policies for implementing major and important projects in Hà Nội; amending and supplementing a number of articles of Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on piloting some special mechanisms and policies for HCM City’s development; and revising Resolution 136/2024/QH15 on urban administration and pilot special mechanisms and policies for the development of Đà Nẵng.

All three resolutions are set to take effect the following day – December 12, 2025.

The resolution piloting special mechanisms and policies for major and important projects in Hà Nội was approved with 431 votes (91.12 per cent of all lawmakers). It provides pilot special mechanisms and policies on investment, planning, urban development, architecture, construction, land, and finance for implementing major, urgent projects in the capital.

After revision, the resolution consists of 12 articles. It defines major and important projects as public investment, public-private partnership investment or investment projects requiring urgent implementation under directives of central or municipal Party bodies; nationally important projects; and projects funded by local budget or other lawful sources with investment of at least VNĐ30 trillion (US$1.13 billion).

It also covers strategic-investor projects of VNĐ30 trillion or more; reconstruction of condemned condominiums; renewal of city blocks; and projects tackling congestion, flooding, pollution, and urban order issues.

Meanwhile, 433 deputies (91.54 per cent) voted in favour of the resolution amending Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on piloting several special mechanisms and policies for the development of HCM City.

The resolution stipulates the piloting of specific mechanisms and policies on investment management, finance and state budget; urban, natural resources and environmental management; lists of prioritised projects for attracting strategic investors; establishment and operation of the HCM City Free Trade Zone; science, technology and innovation management; and the municipal administration apparatus.

Amendments allow the city to use its budget for standalone public investment projects for compensation, support and resettlement of residents affected by urban design schemes, along with those affected by urban planning for the areas surrounding metro stations and intersections along Ring Road No. 3. This facilitates land revocation, urban redevelopment, resettlement, and land reserve creation for auctions or BT contract payments.

Meanwhile, the resolution on amendments and supplementations to Resolution 136/2024/QH15 on urban administration and pilot special mechanisms and policies for the development of Đà Nẵng was adopted with 442 votes (93.45 per cent of total deputies).

The resolution adds land revocation cases beyond Article 79 of the 2024 Land Law, limited to logistics centres serving seaports, airports and inland waterway ports up to 50ha; related logistics services up to 50ha; exhibition centres under 100ha; and mineral extraction for producing construction materials, aiming to address Đà Nẵng’s specific and urgent needs.

The Government will report to the NA for potential nationwide application if these measures prove effective. — VNA/VNS