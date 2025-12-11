Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam works with SEA Games 33 organisers over map error: Spokesperson

December 11, 2025 - 17:56
Hoàng Sa (Paracel) and Trường Sa (Spratly), as well as Phú Quốc Island were absent from the map shown for Việt Nam during the visual in the opening ceremony
Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Phạm Thu Hằng. VNA/VNS photo

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese authorities have been working with the organisers of the 33rd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Thailand regarding inaccuracies in the depiction of Việt Nam's map during the Games’ opening ceremony, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ (MoFA)'s spokesperson Phạm Thu Hằng told the press on December 11.

She was responding to reporters’ questions about the December 9 opening ceremony, where the organisers used visual effects to display maps of Southeast Asian countries, with Hoàng Sa (Paracel) and Trường Sa (Spratly), as well as Phú Quốc Island absent from the map shown for Việt Nam.

“Việt Nam once again reaffirms its indisputable sovereignty over Hoàng Sa and Trường Sa in accordance with international law,” Hang stated.

The SEA Games is the largest multi-sport event in Southeast Asia, held every two years, bringing together outstanding athletes from 11 countries in the region. This year's SEA Games are being held in Thailand.

The opening ceremony at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on the evening of December 9th encountered some problems.

Following a projection issue involving a map of Việt Nam that omitted the Hoang Sa and Truong Sa archipelagos, as well as Phú Quốc Island, the Vietnamese sports delegation reported the incident to the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand for resolution. — VNA/VNS

