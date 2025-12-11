Việt Nam appreciates timely support from UN Central Emergency Response Fund, donors

NEW YORK — Ambassador Đỗ Hùng Việt, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations, has extended sincere thanks to the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), UN agencies and donor countries for their prompt and effective support to Việt Nam during severe natural disasters.

Speaking at the High-level Pledging Event for the CERF held in New York on December 10 (local time), Việt said that for two consecutive years, in the wake of severe natural disasters – from Typhoon Yagi to repeated storms and floods this year – Việt Nam has received CERF emergency assistance, including the recently announced sum of 2.6 million USD, which supported timely delivery of essential relief to affected communities.

The diplomat highlighted Việt Nam's humanitarian contributions through bilateral and multilateral channels, including its multi-year pledges to the CERF.

He affirmed that Việt Nam will continue to accompany the CERF in the spirit of solidarity and shared responsibility, striving to contribute more when conditions allow, in line with its capacity, so that the CERF can continue to fulfil its mission of acting swiftly, effectively, and ensuring that no one is left behind.

In his address at the event, which drew representatives of member states and international humanitarian partners, UN Secretary-General António Guterres emphasised that the CERF has remained “the frontline of the UN humanitarian system,” providing rapid emergency relief to people affected by protracted conflicts, crises, and extreme natural disasters. He called on the international community to reinforce shared commitments to ensure the CERF’s sustained rapid response capacity.

UN Deputy Secretary-General for Humanitarian Coordination Tom Fletcher praised the valuable contributions from member states. He said that the CERF had received more than US$300 million in pledges from around 40 countries at the time of the event, expressing hope that this year’s total will surpass the $351 million pledged in 2024 and move closer to the $1 billion annual target.

Representatives of participating countries voiced deep concern over unprecedented humanitarian needs amid increasingly limited resources. Many underscored the need for a strong, flexible and well-funded CERF capable of responding effectively to emergencies. Several nations announced new commitments, demonstrating their determination to work alongside the UN in protecting vulnerable communities.

Established in 2005, the CERF aims to strengthen the UN humanitarian system’s rapid response to global crises. The Fund provides emergency assistance during the first 72 hours of a crisis, focusing on essential needs such as food, healthcare, shelter, clean water, sanitation and protection.

The CERF operates entirely on voluntary contributions from countries and donors, working towards an annual budget of up to $1 billion to meet growing global humanitarian needs. — VNA/VNS