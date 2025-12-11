National Assembly closes 40-day stretch with sweeping new laws

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) wrapped up its 10th sitting on Thursday after a 40-day legislative run that saw lawmakers approve one of the largest bundles of legislation of the current term, including 51 laws and 39 resolutions.

NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn said the volume of work, nearly a third of all laws and normative resolutions adopted during the 2021–26 term, reflected urgent practical needs and the Government’s push to lay down a legal framework for a new phase of development.

Beyond lawmaking, deputies also reviewed the performance of State institutions across the current term, settled a series of high-level personnel matters and held lengthy debates on draft documents for the Communist Party’s 14th National Congress, scheduled for early next year.

The congress will set political and economic targets for 2030, when the Party marks its centenary, and for 2045, the 100th anniversary of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam.

Chairman Mẫn noted that the NA’s five-year term began amid the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, when lawmakers were forced into socially distanced online meetings and several deputies attended sessions while in quarantine.

The final years of the term, he said, were marked by severe storms and floods nationwide as well as escalating global geopolitical turbulence.

Despite these challenges, he said the legislature managed to maintain cohesion and deliver broad results in law-making, oversight, decisions on major national issues and parliamentary diplomacy.

According to his closing remarks, Việt Nam kept macro-economic conditions stable, put inflation and public debt under control, and continued to post strong trade surpluses.

Cultural and social indicators improved, social welfare expanded and national defence and security efforts were strengthened, he said.

The Chairman also pointed to what the Party has described as unprecedented progress in anti-corruption efforts, which have deepened across State agencies throughout the term.

The 15th NA approved revisions to parts of the Constitution and moved to modernise legislative drafting, including by incorporating digital technologies and artificial intelligence.

A series of major bills on public administration, finance, social policy, healthcare, education, the environment and national security were passed, adding to the Government’s ongoing drive to streamline the State apparatus and strengthen the rule of law.

With the session now over, political institutions will shift focus to preparations for the Communist Party’s 14th National Congress and the 2026 general elections for the NA and People’s councils at all levels.

The country will also mark the 80th anniversary of its first general election next year, he added.

The National Election Council, the Government and the Vietnam Fatherland Front have been instructed to finalise legal frameworks and procedures to ensure that the 2026 polls meet requirements for transparency and compliance with the law.

Chairman Mẫn also urged the Government to implement the newly passed legislation without delay and to prioritise recovery and support for communities hard hit by natural disasters.

He said the new stage of development would require political institutions and elected deputies to speak up, act and take responsibility on behalf of citizens, saying this resolve is vital for Việt Nam to advance into its new era. — VNS.