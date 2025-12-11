Foreign Minister welcomes Special Advisor to Japan–Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung received Takebe Tsutomu, Special Advisor to the Japan–Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance, in Hà Nội on Thursday.

Expressing his pleasure at the rapid and substantive development of the Việt Nam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Trung appreciated and thanked Takebe for his long-standing dedication to advancing bilateral relations over the years, especially in cultural and people-to-people exchanges, local cooperation, and human resources training.

Takebe expressed his delight at meeting Trung again following their previous encounter at the Việt Nam–Japan Local Cooperation Forum, held in Quảng Ninh Province in late November under the chair of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA). He thanked Vietnamese leaders for their strong direction in accelerating the progress of the Việt Nam–Japan University (VJU) project and expressed gratitude for the MoFA’s support for the university’s activities. He updated the host on the VJU’s recent achievements and shared its development orientations for the time ahead.

Trung affirmed that Vietnamese leaders wish for close coordination with Japan to turn the university into a leading training institution in the region in the coming time. He welcomed recent positive progress in the project and praised its vision and orientation in training human resources for digital transformation and green transition, helping meet the demand for high-quality workforce in both countries, especially in strategically important fields.

The minister asked the special advisor to help promote stable employment for VJU graduates, support improvements in training quality, and contribute to developing a high-quality workforce needed by both nations, focusing on areas such as semiconductors, digital transformation, and green transition.

Takebe affirmed that he will make further contributions to the development of the Việt Nam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the years to come. — VNA/VNS