10th session helps strengthen public trust in personnel work, NA’s supreme oversight

HÀ NỘI — Personnel work, which was consolidated at the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s just-ended 10th session, was not only an organisational requirement but also an important solution for enhancing national governance capacity, ensuring stable operations of the state apparatus, and aligning with the orientation of better serving the people and the country’s development goals.

The statement was made by Vice Chairwoman of the NA Committee for Deputy Affairs Tạ Thị Yên, while addressing a press conference following the closing ceremony of the 10th and final session of the 15th legislature on Thursday afternoon.

Yên affirmed that the personnel consolidation carried out this time is of great importance, not only for the immediate period but also for the entire upcoming tenure.

This work helps ensure continuous, unified, effective, and efficient leadership of the state apparatus; guarantee smooth and uninterrupted direction and governance; and prevent any leadership gaps in critical areas. All positions elected or approved by the legislature meet the key criteria required within the organisational structure.

Regarding the quality of personnel, the procedures at the session were conducted rigorously, methodically, and in full accordance with Party regulations and State laws, clearly reflecting the principles of democratic centralism, objectivity, transparency, and openness. This, she noted, strengthens public trust in cadre affairs and in the NA’s supreme supervision.

Speaking at the press conference, Vice Chairman of the NA Office Nguyễn Văn Hiển emphasised that in order to perfect the institutional framework and remove the “bottleneck of all bottlenecks,” the Politburo issued Resolution No. 66-NQ/TW on reforming the formulation and enforcement of laws to meet the country’s development requirements in the new era.

Implementing the objectives set out in this resolution, the NA passed around 150 laws during the 15th tenure. With this volume, it has basically achieved the goal of removing institutional bottlenecks and swiftly shifting to a state in which institutions become the breakthrough of breakthroughs, thereby serving the nation’s development in the years ahead.

Answering reporters’ questions about the goal of achieving double-digit growth, Phạm Thị Hồng Yến, a full-time deputy serving at the National Assembly’s Committee for Economic and Financial Affairs, stated that this target reflects the country’s aspiration for breakthrough development and the strong determination of the entire political system in this new stage of national progress.

To help address emerging challenges, Yến noted that the top priority is to continue promoting growth while maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation, ensuring major economic balances, and keeping public debt and the state budget deficit within prescribed limits.

It is equally important to deliver substantive breakthroughs in institutional reform and to create a safe, healthy, and conducive business and investment environment; and focus on thoroughly removing bottlenecks in laws related to land, investment, planning, construction, environment, agriculture, and administrative procedures.

During the 10th session, several laws were passed to begin removing these obstacles, she stressed, urging the Government to expedite the issuance of guiding documents and ensure effective, synchronised, and quality implementation of the adopted laws and resolutions; advance decentralisation and delegation of authority in tandem with resource allocation; strengthen implementation capacity; and create space for greater proactivity at the local level, especially in growth-driving regions. — VNA/VNS