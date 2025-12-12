PM calls for tighter oversight of social housing allocation and sales

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has ordered tighter oversight of the allocation, sale, lease and lease-purchase of social housing, citing procedural shortcomings and inconsistent implementation in several major cities.

In a new directive, the PM said that although the legal framework for social housing has been strengthened in recent years, implementation at some projects has revealed gaps that must be addressed.

He said recent cases in Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng, and Hồ Chí Minh City showed problems in application and approval processes, including overcrowding, delays in information disclosure, and difficulties in verifying eligibility.

PM Chính also noted the presence of unauthorised intermediaries, cases of applicants submitting dossiers to multiple projects, and concerns over pricing at certain developments.

He warned that unresolved shortcomings could undermine public confidence and reduce the effectiveness of social housing programmes.

Under the directive, provincial and municipal governments must take responsibility for overseeing social housing policies in their jurisdictions.

Construction departments must publish project details, application timelines and lists of approved buyers, tenants and lease-purchasers through official channels.

Local authorities were instructed to tighten eligibility checks, limit duplicate applications and strengthen post-allocation monitoring.

The PM also called for closer coordination with police to address illegal brokerage and unauthorised fee collection linked to social housing transactions.

Developers were told to follow prescribed procedures, disclose project information and refrain from collecting deposits outside existing rules. Where demand exceeds supply, apartment allocation must be decided through a public draw under official supervision.

The Ministry of Construction and the Ministry of Public Security were tasked with supporting local implementation, including income verification and the development of database systems to track beneficiaries. — VNS