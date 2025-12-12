Vietnamese PM holds phone talks with Malaysian counterpart

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính talked over the phone with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim on December 12 to discuss the two countries' relations, and some regional and international issues emerging recently.

The Vietnamese Government leader welcomed his call with PM Anwar Ibrahim following their meeting at the G20 Summit last month. He praised their regular phone talks that have fostered timely coordination and information sharing in issues of common concern, reflecting the growing political trust between the two countries, including between high-ranking leaders, in line with the spirit of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Discussing future cooperation orientations, the two leaders noted with satisfaction the positive progress in the Việt Nam – Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership over the recent past. They agreed to soon formally adopt the 2026–30 action plan for implementing the partnership to set specific directions for each pillar and raise bilateral trade to VNĐ20 billion (US$20 billion) in a more balanced manner.

The Vietnamese leader suggested the two sides further strengthen cooperation in rice trading, along with maritime and ocean affairs, with priority given to oil and gas collaboration between the Việt Nam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam) and Malaysia’s Petronas group, as well as cooperation in joint fishing and combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Mentioning regional and international issues of mutual concern, the two sides expressed deep concern over the recent tensions between Cambodia and Thailand, urging restraint, no use of force, dialogue, and peaceful resolution.

They agreed to closely coordinate with other ASEAN countries to strengthen solidarity, uphold the bloc’s central role, and leverage ASEAN-led mechanisms to promote dialogue, thus contributing to peace, stability, and cooperation in the region. — VNA/VNS