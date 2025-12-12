PM requests bringing beautiful, authentic and vivid image of Việt Nam and people to the world

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has requested building a workforce for external information service with resilience, intelligence, creativity, responsibility, dedication and vision that committed to promoting the positive and addressing the negative.

Addressing the 11th National External Information Service Awards Ceremony in Hà Nội on Friday evening, PM Chính expressed his gratitude to personnel in charge of external information at home and abroad for their tireless efforts in projecting the vibrant and authentic image of Việt Nam and its people to the world, emphasising the strategic significance of their work, which is closely guided and prioritised by the Party and State.

According to the PM, the external information service has actively amplified Việt Nam’s independent, self-reliant, and righteous voice on the international stage, promoting the image of a stable, dynamic, responsible, trustworthy, distinctive, and friendly Việt Nam. This helps the world gain a deeper and more accurate understanding of the country’s spirit, resilience, and people, thereby strengthening relations between Việt Nam with other nations and international partners, and creating favourable conditions for national development.

Over its 11 editions, the Awards has built a strong reputation, significant stature, and wide-reaching influence, the PM said.

He highlighted this year’s Awards for its modern, multi-format approach with strong digital media use; wide participation from government bodies, the press, organisations, businesses, and researchers; themes covering major national events and policy directions; higher-quality entries reflecting creativity and meticulous efforts; and foreign contributions offering fresh perspectives and deep insights into Việt Nam.

The Government leader commended agencies for successfully organising the Awards, and congratulated the distinguished winners for their key contributions to Việt Nam’s external information service.

He stressed that alongside defence and security, foreign affairs are a key and ongoing task that helps safeguard the nation and promoting rapid and sustainable development of the country, with the external information work serving as a vital part of Việt Nam’s soft power.

PM Chính called for aligning the external information work with the Party’s and State’s foreign policy, highlighting the importance to project a confident, self-reliant, and dynamic Việt Nam that contributes actively to peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

He asked for innovative and strategic approaches in the external information work, with well-structured, engaging, and multimedia content. He also urged greater use of digital technologies, social media, AI, and big data to attract more and more and better serve both foreign and domestic audiences.

The Government leader underlined the need to leverage the combined strength of the entire political system, ensuring effective coordination among ministries, localities, the domestic press, and international media, while forming a practical and efficient external information network.

The PM believed that the Awards will continue to inspire and energise practitioners to fully apply their talent, intellect, dedication, creativity, and responsibility, excelling in their duties and making increasingly practical and effective contributions to the national development and defence process in the new era.

Jointly organised by the Steering Committee for External Information Service, the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information, Education, and Mass Mobilisation, and Vietnam Television, this year’s Awards attracted 2,412 entries across eight categories - Vietnamese-language newspapers/magazines, foreign-language newspapers/magazines, radio, television, books, photography, digital/multimedia products, and initiatives or works with significant external information value.

PM Chính, along with Party and State leaders and representatives from ministries and agencies, presented eight first prizes, 16 second prizes, 24 third prizes, and 40 consolation prizes to outstanding works and authors. The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reaffirmed its role as a leading external information agency, winning three first prizes, two second prizes, two third prizes, and three consolation prizes this year. — VNA/VNS