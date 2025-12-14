Vietnamese professor awarded honorary doctorate by Moscow institute

MOSCOW — The Moscow Power Engineering Institute (MPEI) on Friday conferred an Honorary Doctorate on Professor Dr. Trần Hồng Thái, Standing Vice President of the Việt Nam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST), in the presence of professors, scientists and delegates from Việt Nam and Russia.

The prestigious title is reserved for individuals who have made outstanding contributions to scientific development, education and international cooperation in the energy sector.

Addressing the ceremony, Thái said he was moved to return to MPEI, where he had once studied and built a solid foundation in knowledge, scientific thinking and rigorous academic practice that later enabled him to contribute to Việt Nam’s scientific development. He also congratulated the institute on its recent academic achievements, particularly the strong growth of research centres in energy, nuclear power, power systems and automation.

He noted that Việt Nam is entering a new stage of development marked by rapidly rising energy demand, a strong transition to green energy and long-term preparations for a nuclear power programme - areas where VAST plays a pivotal role in research, policy advice and human resource training.

As a VAST leader and MPEI alumnus, he reaffirmed his commitment to acting as a bridge to promote postgraduate training cooperation, interdisciplinary research and technology transfer, thereby further deepening Việt Nam–Russia cooperation in the energy field in a substantive and effective manner.

The conferment of the honorary doctorate reflects the long-standing friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Russia, and the traditional ties between their scientific communities. It also opens up new opportunities for cooperation between VAST and MPEI in energy, nuclear power, high technology and high-quality human resource development, helping to strengthen the scientific and technological foundations for Việt Nam’s long-term development.

Established in 1930, MPEI is a leading national research university specialising in energy, power engineering and nuclear power. It is a major training hub for Russia’s power sector and a strategic partner of Rosatom Group. Over more than seven decades of cooperation with Việt Nam, the institute has trained hundreds of engineers and energy specialists, many of whom later assumed key positions in Việt Nam’s research institutions, enterprises and state management bodies. — VNA/VNS