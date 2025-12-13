PM orders state of emergency in housing reconstruction for twelve families in storm-hit Quảng Trị province

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính requested the central province of Quảng Trị to apply a state of emergency in housing reconstruction for twelve families whose houses collapsed or were damaged in recent natural disasters, with completion required before December 31.

Chairing a working session in Hà Nội on Saturday with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee to review the "Quang Trung Campaign" on housing reconstruction and repair in the aftermath of floods and storms from November 16-22, PM Chính urged the Ministry of National Defence to deploy engineering units for construction support, including drainage fixes for landslide-hit streamside areas in Khe Sanh Commune, along with reinforcement and comprehensive risk assessments for long-term landslide prevention.

Stressing the principle of timeliness, accuracy, feasibility and effectiveness, the Government leader requested Quảng Trị Province's authorities to submit weekly progress updates to meet deadlines.

He praised ministries, agencies, and localities for their rapid response under the campaign. Of over 1,600 six hundred houses that collapsed or were completely swept away, construction started on on 1,535 and 469 were completed in just 10 days. More than 31,950 of over 34,000 damaged houses have been repaired with many localities aiming to finish early.

Since early this year, as many as VNĐ7.144 trillion (US$274.7 million) has been allocated from the central budget to aid disaster-hit localities.

Quảng Trị Province suffered multiple consecutive disasters this year, resulting in heavy losses, including twenty-one deaths, ten missing and twenty-four injured, with economic damage estimated at over VNĐ2.5 trillion. — VNA/VNS