Man charged with murder after pushing traffic police officer into oncoming truck

HÀ NỘI — The Investigation Police Agency of the Hà Nội City Police has initiated criminal proceedings and prosecuted Đặng Từ Thịnh for the crime of murder under Article 123 of the Penal Code, following an incident in which a traffic police officer was pushed into the path of an oncoming truck while performing official duties.

The People’s Procuracy of Area 12 of Hà Nội has approved the decision to prosecute the accused and impose temporary detention on Thịnh, born in 1977 and residing in Phượng Dực Commune.

The incident occurred at around 1.35pm on December 11 on Provincial Road 429 in Bóng Hamlet, Phượng Dực Commune. A task force from Road Traffic Police Team No. 8 discovered Thịnh riding a motorbike without wearing a helmet and suspected of using a fake number plate.

Captain Nguyễn Duy Điệp, an officer from the team, ordered Thịnh to stop the vehicle for an administrative inspection. Thịnh dismounted and asked to be excused from the violation, but his request was rejected.

While Captain Điệp was pushing the motorbike towards the checkpoint for further handling, Thịnh suddenly approached from behind, grabbed both the officer and the motorbike, and forcefully shoved them towards an oncoming truck travelling in the opposite direction. Captain Điệp narrowly avoided being struck.

Following the incident, Thịnh fled the scene but was quickly pursued and apprehended by the task force before being handed over to Phượng Dực Commune Police for further investigation.

The entire sequence of events was captured by a security camera. Public opinion has strongly condemned the suspect’s actions, describing them as reckless behaviour that directly threatened the life of a law enforcement officer performing his duties.

Based on collected evidence, the Investigation Police Agency of the Hà Nội City Police decided to initiate a criminal case and prosecute Đặng Từ Thịnh for murder, along with issuing an order for temporary detention.

After the decision was approved by the competent People’s Procuracy, the Investigation Police Agency carried out procedural measures in accordance with the law. — VNS