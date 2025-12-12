Students become ambassadors in rabies prevention and reducing the dog and cat meat trade in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Students in Hà Nội have taken part in a pilot project on rabies prevention and sustainable economic development by gradually transforming dog and cat meat trade activities in selected wards of the capital.

The event was jointly organised by Thanh Niên Magazine, the Soi Dog Foundation and the Vietnam Social and Behaviour Change Communication for Sustainable Development Company (SBCC Vietnam) on Friday.

It brought together nearly 500 students from medical and pharmaceutical universities, the Việt Nam Youth Academy and other institutions, along with experts in veterinary medicine, public health, and behaviour change communication.

Speaking at the event, Journalist Nguyễn Toàn Thắng, Editor-in-Chief of Thanh Niên (Young People) Magazine, said: "Young people have always been a pioneering force in social movements, especially in issues related to community health and sustainable development. This event not only helps students raise awareness about public health but also creates a foundation for them to promote social responsibility and apply professional knowledge to solving practical community problems."

The project aims to mobilise student participation, drawing on a dynamic and creative young generation to help implement the pilot model in selected wards of Hà Nội. It forms part of the city’s efforts to raise community awareness about rabies and zoonotic diseases, especially the critical link between the dog and cat meat trade and rabies, while creating opportunities for students to contribute directly to national targets.

It also seeks to promote Hà Nội's development as a civilised city with international integration, serving as a safe and animal-friendly tourist destination, and to create opportunities for Vietnamese students to connect with international experts in animal welfare and public health.

Participating students will be trained to become ambassadors capable of advocating for and educating communities about rabies prevention, supporting the national goal of eliminating human deaths from rabies in Việt Nam by 2030.

At the event, health experts analysed the chain of rabies virus transmission and disease-causing risks in dog and cat meat trading activities, from transportation and slaughter to processing and consumption. Each stage poses a high risk of exposure, not only for those directly involved but also for surrounding communities.

According to health experts, rabies causes between 75 and 100 human deaths each year in Việt Nam. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, zoonotic diseases have been increasingly considered a serious threat to community health. The trade, transportation and slaughter of dogs and cats not only increase the risk of rabies transmission but can also lead to other dangerous infectious diseases such as parasitic infections, E.coli, Salmonella, Campylobacter and various other parasitic diseases.

Rahul Sehgal, International Communications Director of the Soi Dog Foundation, highlighted the role of students in raising awareness about the connection between the dog and cat meat trade and disease risks to the community.

“Based on successful experiences in Thailand and other countries in the region, we believe that when equipped with adequate knowledge and effective communication methods, students become a pioneering force driving change. The active participation of young people is key to achieving the goal of Việt Nam has no human deaths from rabies by 2030 and building a safer, more civilised Hà Nội," said Sehgal.

The programme focused on equipping students with in-depth knowledge of public health and communication skills for behaviour change in communities. Students were provided with specific guidance to become project ambassadors, implementing advocacy activities in communities and on social media.

Bùi Thị Duyên, Director of SBCC Vietnam, emphasised: "Changing community behaviour is not just about providing information, but the art of creating understanding, empathy, and action. We believe that when equipped with proper behaviour change communication methods, each student not only spreads knowledge but also inspires and motivates people to voluntarily change. This is the key to building a safe and civilised Hà Nội - sustainable change stems from the awareness and trust of the community itself."

By the end of the programme, students were assigned specific tasks with action plans, including organising community discussions, creating content for social media and building ambassador networks at schools and in localities. — VNS