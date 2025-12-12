Fishing boat found carrying 100,000 litres of diesel of unknown origin

HCM CITY — The Việt Nam Coast Guard has seized about 100,000 litres of diesel of unknown origin from a fishing boat operating off the southern coast as part of intensified year-end operations against smuggling and trade fraud.

The Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command said around 11:15pm on December 8, it discovered the fishing boat LA 99093 TS about 12 nautical miles from Đông Sơn Shoal.

The officers boarded the boat and found about the oil of unknown origin.

On board were its captain, Nguyễn Hoàng Minh, 52, from HCM City’s Long Điền Commune, and four crew members.

Minh failed to furnish documents to prove the origin of the oil, and none of the crew had the certification required to be a sailor.

On December 11, the boat was brought ashore, and handed over to Squadron 301 Port in HCM City for further investigation.

The Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command under the Việt Nam Coast Guard is tasked with managing waters from the Tây Nguyên (Central Highlands) province of Gia Lai (former Bình Định Province) to the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Vĩnh Long Province (former Trà Vinh Province), including the waters of Trường Sa (Spratly) Islands and DK1 rigs.

It has stepped up efforts to combat smuggling, drug crimes, human trafficking, trade fraud and counterfeit goods ahead of Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday. — VNS