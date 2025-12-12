Hà Nội to ramp up urban order campaign starting December 13

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội authorities will deploy a campaign to restore order on the city’s streets and pavements starting 7am on December 13, per a recently issued plan signed by Deputy Chairman Dương Đức Tuấn of the municipal People's Committee.

The plan aims to concentrate resources and mobilise the capital city’s political system to fully resolve bottlenecks in urban order. Its objective is to 'create clear improvements in the cityscape, change outdated habits and perceptions, and improve residents’ quality of life'.

All wards and communes are ordered to complete the inspection and handling of urban order violations by January 30, 2026.

Hà Nội People’s Committee listed a set of criteria for this mission, covering urban infrastructure, urban order, urban landscape and environmental sanitation.

Pavements are required to be level and clean, road signage must be fully available, and informal street markets will be eliminated.

Streets and sidewalks must be clean and free of accumulated waste, with trash collected at designated times and places. Drainage systems must remain clear of waste to avoid flooding after rain.

Vehicles may park on sidewalks only in accordance with regulations and must be arranged neatly to preserve pedestrian space. Parking areas must be licensed, clearly marked, display posted prices and operate within approved boundaries.

Transport service providers must pick up and drop off passengers at designated locations.

Signs, advertisements and directional boards must follow uniform size and placement rules. All electrical and telecommunications cables are to be placed underground.

Public rubbish bins and restrooms must be orderly and sanitary, and all vehicles transporting waste, construction materials or soil must be properly covered or secured.

Trees, flowerbeds and lawns must be well maintained, ensuring branches do not obstruct visibility or traffic signals.

The plan will be implemented in three phases until the end of Q1 2026. The first phase involves conducting baseline surveys, communication and initial arrangements. Local units are required to examine their entire jurisdictions, repaint markings on streets, reorganise waste collection points, and review urban features such as trees, lighting systems and cable networks.

They must also conduct outreach to encourage residents to comply with regulations, voluntarily dismantle violations and properly organise sidewalk parking. This phase must be completed by December 31.

The second phase consists of comprehensive inspections and enforcement. Personnel and equipment will be mobilised to identify, handle and eliminate all remaining violations across the city by January 30, 2026.

The third phase focuses on maintaining order, preventing recurring violations and ensuring long-term compliance. Local units must continue routine patrols, inspections and enforcement, while implementing preventive measures. These tasks must be carried out regularly and continuously. — VNS