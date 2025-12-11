Việt Nam, Sweden continue to unite for health innovation

HÀ NỘI — The application of science and technology is accelerating digital transformation in Việt Nam’s health sector, building diagnostic data infrastructure and applying technological solutions to enhance management efficiency, improve the quality of care and promote broader access to health care services. The shift marks a decisive step towards a modern, equitable and sustainable health care environment.

The comment was delivered by the International Co-operation Department (Ministry of Health)’s vice director Phạm Thị Minh Châu at the Sweden–Việt Nam Health Innovation Symposium held on Thursday, December 11, in Hà Nội.

“Việt Nam–Sweden health co-operation has been built on trust, knowledge-sharing and a shared commitment to improving public health. In recent years, Sweden has accompanied Việt Nam in medical training, health system development, technology transfer, quality management improvement and support for numerous health initiatives,” said Châu.

These contributions have helped improve health care services and laid the groundwork for Việt Nam to carry out important transformational steps in this new phase, she said.

Việt Nam is implementing Resolution 72 of the Politburo on breakthrough solutions to strengthen the protection, care and improvement of public health that sets out new strategic orientations, including disease prevention, treatment and the shift from reactive treatment to proactive prevention.

It emphasises population health management, strengthening preventive health care and managing non-communicable diseases, while also encouraging and facilitating investment and business cooperation in the health sector in accordance with the law.

The National Assembly unanimously adopted a Resolution approving the investment policy for the National Target Programme on health care, population and development for the period 2026-2035.

The Ministry of Health is committed to "putting people at the centre, ensuring equity as a principle, and using quality as the benchmark” – pillars for building a modern health care system, she said.

“Việt Nam is at a point where the stories of diagnostics and testing remind us of the opportunity to transform our system’s mindset, from treating illness to managing health, and diversifying health solutions to maximise equitable access for all citizens, from isolated data to connected and secure data, in this area, we appreciate the initiative of the Swedish Government.”

The symposium was a venue for policymakers, hospital leaders, researchers and innovators to accelerate Việt Nam’s transition toward preventive, digital and sustainable health care.

The event was part of the Sweden–Việt Nam Health Innovation Initiative, launched in 2024 to strengthen Việt Nam’s capacity in chronic-disease management, health care digitalisation and high-quality care delivery.

Swedish experience in health data systems, clinical quality improvement, and sustainable medical technologies has informed practical solutions for Việt Nam’s hospitals and health authorities.

Swedish Ambassador Johan Ndisi to Việt Nam said: “Sweden and Việt Nam have built trust in health care over decades. Today, we are moving from shared history to shared innovation, combining Swedish expertise in digital health and sustainability with Việt Nam’s ambition to deliver better care for all. This is about turning ideas into action that improves lives.”

And Marcus Persson, Country Manager for Business Sweden, added: “Together with the Ministry of Health and Vietnamese hospitals, we aim to move from pilots to system-wide, scalable impact that benefits people across the country.”

Sweden is globally recognised for advanced health-data ecosystems and quality registries that drive evidence-based improvements in patient outcomes and health system efficiency. This experience now informs bilateral cooperation on digital health, clinical decision support and quality improvement in Việt Nam.

The collaboration also builds on the strategic sectoral partnership between Sweden and Việt Nam on science, innovation and digital transformation signed in June 2025. The agreement provides a strong framework for data-driven health care, responsible health-data use and the development of digital hospitals, reflecting a shared ambition to combine Swedish expertise in advanced health technologies with Việt Nam’s vision for accessible, high-quality care.

By bringing policymakers, clinicians, researchers and industry leaders into a shared conversation, the symposium is designed to accelerate practical collaboration and strengthen the foundation for long-term reform.

Expected outcomes include more efficient and patient-centred care pathways, stronger use of health data to improve quality and equity, modernised hospital infrastructures with higher safety and productivity, and durable partnerships that advance Việt Nam’s national health care priorities.

From landmark projects like the Việt Nam–Sweden Uông Bí Hospital and the National Children’s Hospital (in Hà Nội) in the 1980s, to health-policy and systems development in the 2000s, and today’s joint research and PhD exchanges, health has always been a cornerstone of this relationship.

Sweden and Việt Nam are now writing the next chapter in a health partnership that began more than five decades ago. — VNS