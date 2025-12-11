VNA wins first prize at National Press Awards on HIV/AIDS 2025

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has won three prizes at the National Press Awards on HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control 2025, jointly organised by the Sức Khỏe Đời Sống (Health and Life) Newspaper and the Ministry of Health’s Department of Disease Prevention.

The awards ceremony, held in Hà Nội on Wednesday, was not only an event honouring the profession but also a recognition for those who have taken efforts to sustain trust and hope for the HIV-positive community.

Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyễn Thị Liên Hương said that this year’s National Action Month for HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control stresses the importance of collective efforts to end the AIDS epidemic, noting that Việt Nam’s efforts to combat the disease have been built on unity, shared responsibility, and strong cooperation among individuals, communities, and society as a whole.

Việt Nam has made remarkable progress over the last 35 years, with HIV testing, prevention, and treatment programmes being implemented in a coordinated and effective manner.

By 2024, the country’s progress toward the 95–95–95 targets reached 87.3–78.9–96, meaning 87.3 per cent of people living with HIV know their status, 78.9 per cent of them are on ARV treatment, and 96 per cent of those receiving ARV treatment have suppressed viral loads.

Hương noted that alongside the medical staff providing direct care and treatment for HIV/AIDS patients, journalists also play a crucial role in shaping public awareness and attitudes toward HIV/AIDS.

She expressed the hope that journalists will continue to keep their passion alive, leverage modern multi-platform reporting to reach young people, and tell stories that foster compassion and eliminate stigma and discrimination against people living with HIV/AIDS.

This year’s awards honoured 12 works in three categories – written, photographic, and television.

Đinh Thị Hằng from the VNA won the first prize for the article 'The doctor and the unusual initiative saving HIV-positive children from death'. The agency also secured a third prize for a work by its Digital Media Centre, and a consolation prize for another by VietnamPlus e-newspaper.

On this occasion, the Health and Life Newspaper also awarded five 'Red Ribbon' prizes – a symbol of the HIV/AIDS fight – to other outstanding authors and works selected by the judging panel.

Launched three months ago, the awards attracted over 1,200 entries from press agencies and grassroots health communications networks.

Many submissions came from local health workers and peer educators – the 'frontline witnesses', demonstrating authentic accounts of their persistent and selfless efforts in supporting people living with HIV/AIDS.

The awards aim to recognise outstanding journalistic contributions that positively impact HIV/AIDS prevention and control efforts across the country. — VNA/VNS